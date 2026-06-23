Tanzanian youth embrace K-Pop as cultural exchange grows

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian youths are increasingly embracing K-pop (Korean popular music), a globally popular music genre from South Korea, as a platform for talent development, performance skills, and cultural exchange.

The growing popularity of K-pop-inspired competitions is enabling young people to move beyond being consumers of global culture and instead actively participate in music, dance, and performance activities shaped by international trends.

The Ambassador of South Korea to Tanzania, Ms Eunju Ahn, said recently that such festivals are helping young people engage more deeply with global pop culture while developing creative skills.

“Events like the K-Pop Festival provide Tanzanian youths with opportunities to learn about global pop trends. Beyond being consumers of cultural products, competitors get to experience the K-pop phenomenon by learning lyrics, tunes, and dance moves,” she said.

“I believe this process of learning and active participation helps young people move from passive spectators to creative participants in global culture,” added Ms Eunju.

During the festival, six youths were selected as winners and received recognition and gifts from the South Korean Embassy as part of efforts to encourage participation in cultural exchange programmes.

Organisers said the initiative aims to motivate young Tanzanians to further develop their creative talents while strengthening cultural understanding between Tanzania and South Korea.

One of the winners, Ms Lightness Vincent, said participants were selected through an online application process before progressing through several competition stages, including a final performance round.

“This music culture allows us to show our talent because it is international, but also to meet fellow youths and exchange experiences on how to improve our talents,” she said.

Ms Vincent added that performing a Korean song during the competition was part of a broader cultural learning experience that helped build connections between Tanzanian and Korean youths.

She said learning lyrics, choreography, and performance techniques made the experience both educational and inspiring.

In Tanzania, the popularity of K-pop has led to increased participation in youth cultural events, particularly in urban areas where students and creative groups rehearse choreography, study lyrics, and stage performances inspired by Korean pop music.

Another winner, Ms Sofia Juma, said the competitions had improved her dancing skills while exposing her to new people and opportunities.