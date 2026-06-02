Call: Roll out reforms to attract investments for $1 trillion economy

Arusha. Tanzania has intensified efforts to attract private investment as part of a broader strategy to transform the country into a $1 trillion economy by 2050.

Public sector officials, diplomats and development partners said yesterday that achieving the targets outlined in the National Development Vision 2050 would depend heavily on the country’s ability to mobilise private capital, improve the investment climate and develop bankable projects.

The commitment was reiterated during the Tanzania Investment Summit 2026 held here, where stakeholders outlined a series of reforms aimed at accelerating investment and supporting long-term economic growth. The summit, organised under the Tanzania Investment Growth Facility (TIGF) by the Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), brought together development finance institutions, commercial banks, pension funds and private investors.

Participants were told that the implementation of Vision 2050 would require substantial investment in key sectors and stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors.

The vision seeks to expand Tanzania’s economy to $1 trillion, raise per capita income to at least $7,000 and increase the private sector’s contribution to more than 50 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The minister for Information, Communication and Technology, Angellah Kairuki, said alternative financing mechanisms had become increasingly important because public resources alone would not be sufficient to support the country’s development ambitions.

She said the government was strengthening efforts to attract private investment through blended finance arrangements, public-private partnerships and other innovative financing models.

“Alternative financing is no longer optional, it is central to our development agenda,” she said, noting that more than 70 percent of financing for national priorities is expected to come from the private sector.

Ms Kairuki said the Tanzania Investment Growth Facility had been established to transform development priorities into investable opportunities and connect projects with potential financiers.

According to her, more than 60 projects worth billions of dollars had already been identified in sectors such as tourism, infrastructure, renewable energy, water and the blue economy.

“We are not only here for dialogue; we are here for decisions,” she said.

She added that the government was increasingly focusing on implementation and investment mobilisation to ensure development plans translate into tangible economic outcomes. Officials at the summit said reforms were also being implemented to address long-standing challenges that have discouraged investment and slowed project implementation.

Director of Investment Promotion at the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (Tiseza), Mr George Mukono, said institutional reforms had been undertaken to improve coordination and reduce duplication among investment promotion agencies.

He said the establishment of a one-stop facilitation centre and the consolidation of investment functions had significantly simplified procedures for investors.

“Processing and approvals have changed, and we have reduced the number of approval processes from company registration to the issuance of investment certificates,” he said.

Mr Mukono acknowledged, however, that access to land remained one of the most significant obstacles facing investors, particularly those undertaking large-scale industrial projects.

He said the government had responded by developing serviced industrial zones equipped with essential infrastructure to reduce delays and improve project readiness.

Director of Economic Diplomacy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Amb John Ulanga, said Tanzania’s competitiveness would increasingly depend on its ability to prepare projects that meet international investment standards.

“We have to make sure that we create bankable projects and a pipeline from upstream to downstream,” he said.

Amb Ulanga said attracting global capital required an integrated approach in which infrastructure, logistics, production and export systems are developed simultaneously.

He also highlighted the potential contribution of Tanzanians living abroad, saying diaspora resources could play a greater role if channelled through structured investment vehicles.

Permanent Secretary in the President’s Office–Planning and Investment, Mr Fred Msemwa, said the government was continuing to implement reforms aimed at improving productivity, boosting exports and enhancing competitiveness.

He said concerns relating to multiple taxation and regulatory complexity had consistently ranked among the major issues raised by investors.

“The number one concern of investors to a large extent was our multi-taxation,” he said.

Mr Msemwa said recommendations from a presidential tax reform commission were already being implemented to improve efficiency and ease compliance burdens on businesses.

He added that the government was prioritising sectors with strong growth potential, particularly agriculture, where emerging value chains were beginning to generate stronger returns than some traditional export crops.

According to him, continued investment in education and skills development was also strengthening the country’s human capital and making Tanzania a more attractive investment destination.

ESRF Executive Director, Prof Fortunata Makene, said stronger collaboration between the government and the private sector would be essential if the country was to achieve its long-term development objectives.

UNDP Resident Representative, Shigeki Komatsubara, said the Tanzania Investment Growth Facility was helping bridge the gap between development aspirations and implementation by improving project preparation and linking viable opportunities with investors.