Calls grow for inclusive response to Tanzania’s illicit alcohol crisis

Dar es Salaam. The debate on illicit alcohol in Tanzania has intensified following a recent interview with Tanzania Breweries PLC (TBL) leadership, with experts now arguing that enforcement alone will not resolve the problem.

The renewed discussion follows a recent operation in Sinza, Dar es Salaam, where authorities uncovered an illegal alcohol production site and seized more than 4,000 bottles of counterfeit ‘Konyagi’.

The discovery underscored the scale and sophistication of illicit production networks in the country.

Following the operation, the Minister for Industry and Trade, Ms Judith Kapinga, warned that illicit alcohol accounts for about 60 percent of the market, posing serious health risks and costing the government an estimated Sh1 trillion annually in lost revenue.

The figures have pushed the issue further into public debate, with discussions spreading across traditional and social media platforms.

Beyond urban enforcement, the problem continues to affect rural communities.

In Musoma, Mara Region, a family is still mourning a 28-year-old man who allegedly died after consuming locally brewed illicit alcohol, commonly known as gongo, earlier this year.

His mother said in an interview on April 18 that economic hardship contributed to his drinking habits.

“He was not a drunkard. Life was difficult. He just wanted something cheap to relax,” she said.

Such cases are reported in several rural areas, where illicit alcohol production is often linked to informal income activities.

TBL has welcomed government efforts but says enforcement alone is not enough.

The company is calling for a multi-stakeholder approach involving regulation, awareness and predictable taxation to address both supply and demand.

Public health experts say illicit alcohol thrives where regulation and awareness are weak.

Tanzania already has legal frameworks such as the Merchandise Marks Act (Cap 85, Revised Edition 2023), which allows authorities to seize counterfeit goods. Digital systems, including TANOGA and trademark recordation mechanisms, have also been introduced.

However, enforcement gaps remain.

Public health researcher, Dr Amon Mwakasumbi, said implementation is inconsistent, particularly at local level.

“Laws exist, but enforcement is uneven, especially where illicit production is informally tolerated,” he said.

He added that weak control of ethanol supply chains and limited enforcement capacity in rural areas continue to sustain the trade.

Experts are calling for stronger ethanol regulation, improved digital tracking systems, and greater community involvement in enforcement. They also stress the need for sustained public awareness campaigns on the risks of illicit alcohol.

Dr Mwakasumbi also warned that taxation must be balanced.

“When legal alcohol becomes too expensive, low-income consumers are pushed towards unsafe alternatives,” he said.