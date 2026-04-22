NBC, Azam TV launch football analysis show

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian football has entered a new digital and economic chapter following the official launch of “Kona ya NBC,” a football analysis show introduced by National Bank of Commerce (NBC) in partnership with Azam TV, aimed at reshaping how fans engage with the game.

The launch brought together key stakeholders from the football ecosystem, including NBC Managing Director Theobald Sabi, Tanzania Premier League Board CEO Cornel Barnabas, and Azam Media Head of Public Relations Christina Korosso, alongside journalists, analysts, and players such as Nassor Saadun.

The event was staged in a unique hybrid format, broadcast live on Azam TV while invited guests experienced a stadium-like atmosphere at Century Cinemax Mlimani City, where football, media, and technology converged.

Speaking at the launch, Sabi said NBC’s football investment strategy goes beyond sponsorship, focusing on building a sustainable football economy. “‘Kona ya NBC’ expands football’s value chain—from players and clubs to media and businesses. It is about jobs, innovation and empowering youth,” he said.

He revealed that since 2023, NBC has invested more than TZS 32.6 billion into football development, supporting the NBC Premier League, lower divisions, and youth competitions—strengthening competition, improving club finances and boosting fan engagement.

Sabi also compared Tanzania’s ambitions with global leagues such as Germany’s Bundesliga and England’s Premier League, noting how football can drive wider economic sectors including tourism, media and employment.

Azam TV’s Korosso described the show as a content revolution. “This platform connects everyone in football, from the pitch to living rooms. We aim to elevate sports storytelling and deepen engagement,” she said.

TPLB’s Barnabas praised NBC’s continued investment, saying it is transforming Tanzanian football by raising competitiveness and creating opportunities for young talent.