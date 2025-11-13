Cancer cases on the increase as Kilimanjaro leads in incidence

Dar es Salaam. The number of cancer cases in Tanzania is on the rise as more people adopt lifestyles that increase the risk of non-communicable diseases.

A new report shows that the country recorded a total of 16,516 cancer cases between 2019 and 2023.

Prostate cancer remains the most common type among men, while cervical cancer leads among women, highlighting a growing national cancer burden that calls for increased awareness, early detection, and improved access to treatment services.

The findings come from the Tanzania Cancer Registry Report 2019–2023, published by the Ministry of Health. The report offers a five-year analysis of cancer across the country, based on data collected from five Population-Based Cancer Registries (PBCRs) in Dodoma, Kilimanjaro, Dar es Salaam, Mbeya, and Mwanza.

The report reveals that Kilimanjaro Region recorded the highest number of cancer cases, with 6,161 cases (37.3 percent) of all reported cases nationwide.

It was followed by Dar es Salaam with 3,521 cases (21.3 percent), Dodoma with 2,999 cases (18.2 percent), Mwanza with 2,220 cases (13.4 percent), and Mbeya with 1,615 cases (9.8 percent).

Commenting on the figures, Kilimanjaro Regional Medical Officer, Dr Jairy Khanga, said there is no specific reason why Kilimanjaro leads in cancer cases but credited the results to significant investments and partnerships that have strengthened cancer services in the region.

“The government and health stakeholders invested Sh22 billion at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC), which has helped the region and three neighbouring regions improve cancer services across health centres, district hospitals, and the regional hospital,” Dr Khanga said.

He added that KCMC has submitted several cancer-related proposals, attracting multiple partners who continue to provide financial support for healthcare services in Kilimanjaro, Manyara, Arusha, and Tanga regions.

The Kilimanjaro PBCR shows that between 2019 and 2023, 6,161 cancer cases were registered in the region, with men accounting for 3,222 cases and women 2,939 cases.

While men have a higher overall number of cases, women tend to develop cancer at a younger age, with a significant rise observed between 30 and 49 years.

The report further reveals that the most common cancers vary between men and women in the region. Among men, prostate cancer ranks first with 940 cases, followed by oesophageal cancer with 594 cases.

For women, cervical cancer leads with 611 cases, closely followed by breast cancer with 554 cases, while oesophageal cancer with 211 cases remains a significant concern.

These findings highlight the urgent need for continued awareness campaigns, targeted screening programmes, and improved early diagnosis services to reduce the growing cancer burden in Kilimanjaro.

The report notes that cancer remains an increasingly significant public health challenge in Tanzania, with rising morbidity and mortality rates.

The establishment of PBCRs marks a vital milestone in understanding cancer trends across regions.

By collecting detailed data on cancer cases, these registries provide valuable insights into disease patterns, assess intervention effectiveness, and guide evidence-based policy and resource allocation.

However, challenges remain in ensuring the completeness and reliability of cancer data. Incomplete records against expected cases continue to affect national estimates, while underreporting remains a major concern.