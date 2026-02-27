CCM candidate wins Peramiho parliamentary by-election

Songea. The candidate of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Dr Lazaro Bunungu, has won the Peramiho parliamentary by-election after garnering 69,002 votes out of 79,720 cast, equivalent to 87 per cent of the total votes.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer for the Peramiho Constituency by-election, Mr Exavery Luyagaza, declared Dr Bunungu duly elected Member of Parliament.

Mr Luyagaza said the declaration was made in accordance with Section 105(1) of the Presidential, Parliamentary and Councillors’ Elections Act No. 1 of 2024, read together with Regulation 58C of the Presidential, Parliamentary and Councillors’ Elections Regulations of 2025.

The seat fell vacant following the death of the former MP, Jenista Mhagama, who passed away on December 11, 2026.

A total of 14 political parties fielded candidates in the by-election, each pledging to advance development initiatives for residents of Peramiho.

Speaking shortly after being declared the winner, Dr Bunungu thanked voters for their confidence in him and pledged to serve all constituents irrespective of their political affiliations.