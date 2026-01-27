CCM picks spark debate over ignored local votes

Dar es Salaam. The ruling CCM has for decades conducted its nominations for parliamentary and other representative seats through internal opinion polls, a process that often sparks debate both within and outside the party.

Outlined in the CCM Constitution, the system has raised discussions about balancing internal party democracy, where delegates express their preferred candidates, with the role of senior leadership in safeguarding the broader interests of the party.

According to the constitution, votes cast by delegates at lower levels serve only as recommendations.

The final decision on who is nominated to contest council, parliamentary, or other representative positions lies with senior bodies, including the Central Committee or the National Executive Council.

From this perspective, opinion polls alone cannot be decisive, particularly when they may be swayed by interest groups, money, or short-term sentiments. Nevertheless, among delegates and the wider public, the process often attracts mixed reactions.

Recent example in Peramiho

A recent case from Peramiho Constituency in Ruvuma Region highlights the tension.

Mr Victor Mhagama, who led the opinion poll process, was sidelined by the Central Committee, which instead nominated fifth-placed candidate, Dr Lazaro Komba, to contest the by-election scheduled for February 26, 2026.

In the 2025, 2015, and 2010 general elections, some delegates who led internal opinion polls were bypassed in favour of second-, third-, fourth-, or fifth-placed candidates, sparking debates and prompting some to leave the party.

Notable examples from 2025 include former Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu (Tanga Urban), Fredrick Lowassa (Monduli), Priscus Tarimo (Moshi Urban), Kilumbe Ng’enda (Kigoma Urban), Michael Kembaki (Tarime Urban), and Robert Maboto (Bunda Urban).

CCM leadership stance

Speaking on the matter, a senior CCM leader and Central Committee member, who requested anonymity, said the party respects delegate opinions but balances them with decisions from all levels of leadership to ensure sound choices.

He emphasised that CCM’s long-standing success, remaining in power for over six decades, stems from respecting citizen voices while maintaining party discipline.

“Those who claim the party does not respect delegates’ opinions have no valid argument. This party has succeeded because it listens to the people,” he said.

He added that delegates’ top choice at lower-level meetings is normally given priority by senior bodies, except where there are other allegations or concerns.

Views from members

Some delegates see the system as necessary to protect the party from division and prevent local corruption.

According to them, senior bodies have a broader perspective on a candidate’s history, performance, and potential impact on CCM’s national image.

A CCM delegate from Kinondoni District in Dar es Salaam said: “Senior leaders consider many factors, including government alignment, so they must review decisions at the grassroots level, where personal connections could sway outcomes. The final decision is a safeguard for the party’s overall interests.”

On the other hand, some members argue that the process undermines internal democracy and voter representation.

This debate is most visible at the parliamentary and council levels, where branch and ward delegates directly participate in opinion polls.

In some areas, overriding poll results has caused rifts, with some senior members leaving the party or disputes emerging within local units.

Another party delegate from Temeke, Dar es Salaam, said: “It is frustrating to elect someone we support, only to have the leadership override our choice. In 2025, we were presented with a candidate we didn’t even know, and we were told this was the choice. As loyal CCM members, we supported the candidate, and they won.”

The overriding of grassroots nominations can create divisions, including some members leaving the party or boycotting the election process.

However, this is not new. Every election cycle reignites the debate: should CCM maintain a system that gives weight to senior decisions, or reform its opinion polls to strengthen delegate trust?

From an institutional perspective, CCM emphasises unity and discipline, which is why the constitution vests final authority in senior bodies, to prevent splits that could harm the party politically.

Among members, the ongoing question is whether party cohesion should be maintained alongside enhancing delegate voices.

Political analysts, however, argue that the current approach may limit democracy within the party.

Legal and political perspectives

A CCM parliamentary hopeful whose nomination was rejected said that while party decisions must be respected, a level playing field should exist to allow candidates to test their acceptability among delegates.

He noted that CCM decisions are effectively final, and members must accept them, but the system could be improved to reflect delegate preferences.

Political analyst from the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Dr Richard Mbunda, said all political systems should operate within legitimate authority, either elected or appointed by citizens.

“What happens in CCM undermines the principle that delegates should select their preferred leaders. When the grassroots’ top choice is later replaced by a senior decision, it creates divisions,” he said.

Another analyst, Advocate Aloyce Komba, said that overriding poll results is legally within CCM’s rules, as delegate votes are advisory.

However, this creates dissatisfaction, as some candidates leave, form factions, or feel democracy is suppressed.