CCM’s Mtatifikolo wins Ismani landslide, succeeds Lukuvi

Iringa. CCM parliamentary candidate, Ms Emmanuela Mtatifikolo, has won the Ismani constituency by-election after securing 70,905 votes out of 75,874 valid votes cast, in an election held across polling stations, with the official results duly confirmed and declared.

The results were announced on Monday, June 2, 2026, by the Returning Officer for Ismani Constituency, Ms Caroline Otieno, after the completion of counting and collation of votes from various polling stations within the constituency.

According to the results, the total number of registered voters in Ismani Constituency was 89,753, while 76,556 voters, equivalent to 85.3 percent, turned out to vote. Of these, 75,874 votes were valid, and 684 were rejected.

The results show that the CCM candidate, Ms Mtatifikolo, received 70,905 votes, equivalent to 93.5 percent of all valid votes cast, securing a landslide victory over other candidates in the constituency race.

Results for other candidates were as follows: AAFP 186 votes, ADA-TADEA 189, ADC 775, CHAUMA 1,512, CUF 802, DP 139, MAKINI 137, and NCCR-Mageuzi 155.

Results for other political parties are: NLD 147, NRA 136, SAU 69, TLP 73, UDP 82, UND 28, UPDP 43, and CCK 162 votes.

The 93.5 percent victory reflects strong voter support in Ismani Constituency for the CCM candidate, who will now represent the area in Parliament after a decisive win over all competing parties.

Speaking during the announcement, Ms Otieno said the election was conducted in accordance with electoral laws, regulations, and procedures, and that the declared results reflected the will of voters in Ismani Constituency.

Based on the outcome, Ms Mtatifikolo was declared MP after winning the highest number of votes, securing 93.5 percent of valid ballots cast across the constituency.