'Vunjabei' fronts race to succeed Lukuvi in Isimani

Iringa. The Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Iringa Rural District Secretary, who also serves as the Election Director, Sure Mwasanguti, has announced the results of the party’s primaries for parliamentary aspirants in Isimani Constituency, with Fred Ngajilo, famously known as Vunjabei, emerging the frontrunner after securing 2,703 votes out of 4,965 cast.

Vunjabei was followed by former Monduli District Commissioner, Festo Kiswaga, who garnered 808 votes.

Fred Ngajilo, famously known as Vunjabei

Speaking while announcing the results, Mr Mwasanguti said the process was conducted transparently and in full compliance with party procedures, commending all aspirants for participating in a calm and disciplined manner.

He noted that a total of 7,882 delegates were eligible to vote, but only 4,965 turned up to cast their ballots.

Mr Mwasanguti described the outcome as a significant step in the process of selecting the party’s candidate who will fly the CCM flag in the forthcoming by-election to fill the parliamentary seat.

He also urged party members and supporters to maintain unity and solidarity regardless of the outcome in order to ensure CCM secures a decisive victory in the election.

The Isimani parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of its former MP, the late William Vangimembe Lukuvi.