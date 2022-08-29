Census exercise at 93 percent on final day

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Commissioner of Population and Housing Census 2022, Anne Makinda has said that 93.45 percent of all households in Tanzania have been counted as of today, Monday August 29, 2022 by 8am.

The Population and Housing Census exercise kicked off on August 23, 2022 and will [for the most part] be concluded today, according to Makinda who said earlier that the exercise would last for seven days.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam during a media briefing while giving an assessment of the enumeration exercise, the former Speaker of the National Assembly said data collected shows that only 6.55 percent of households are yet to be counted.

"The census exercise that started on the night of August 23, 2022 until August 29, 2022, is progressing well,” she said, crediting the 93.45 percent attained to the willingness of the people to participate in the exercise for the country’s development.

"We are set to reach all the remaining households today. Our goal is to ensure that everyone is counted," she said

Ms Makinda called on citizens who have not been counted to cooperate with the clerks in their areas so that they can be counted before the end of day today.

However, those who will not be counted by the end of the day when the exercise comes to a close still have a chance to be registered within a seven-day extension period by following given procedures which include going to the local government offices where they reside.

Those who have to go to work should leave their contact details behind so that they can be reached by a clerk who will follow them and be counted.

The census commissioner said that citizens can make direct calls to the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) and report that they have not been counted.

“The National Statistics Office has prepared special contact numbers (Call Center) for citizens who are not counted to call the Dodoma headquarters directly so that the process of sending the clerk to the relevant area can be done on time,” she said. Contact details are: 0753665491; 0764443873; 0626141515; 0784665404 and 0656279424.”

The numbers, according to her, will start being used on August 30 to September 5, 2022, and will last for seven days that are added to give the chance to every citizen to exercise their right to be counted.

In another development, Ms Makinda said enumeration of buildings (housing census) will begin on August 30 and will be done by the same clerks used in population census.

“The exercise will last for three days from August 30 to September 1, 2022,” she said.

This census will include collecting information on all residential and non-residential buildings across the country in order to improve policies and strategic plans aimed at developing the housing sector.

The government will also conduct an assessment of the level of houses built in planned and unplanned areas and the state of access to community services in various locations.