Census: Queries on access to health facilities will be probed

Dar es Salaam. The National Population and Housing census kicked off on Tuesday this week.

Residents are already complaining about the numerous queries being asked by census clerks, thus taking much of their precious time.

Ok, let’s save that for another day. Currently, the exercise is in progress with at least four more days to go, as queries continue to be asked to different household members.

One of such question dwells on whether residents in a particular area, town or street have access to healthcare services. Answers to the question, like many other such questions being asked by census clerks, will help the government to come up with better plans and policies for the provision of healthcare and other social services in various areas countrywide.

The question also seeks to find out the number of government/private hospitals or clinics available in a particular area, district and even at a regional level. It will also establish on whether there is conducive infrastructure for the public to access the services including the people with disabilities.

Answers to the question will therefore help the government and other stakeholders to obtain statistics and other necessary information on the number of health experts providing healthcare services in a particular area, district, region and the country at large.