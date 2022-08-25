Government responds as challenges slow down ongoing census

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Clerks yesterday disclosed several challenges hampering the 2022 Population and Housing Census, with different incidents unfolding from different parts of the country.

The challenges include clerks being overwhelmed with workloads, absence of power banks for tablets, unavailability of citizens in some households, unpaid allowances and poor preparation among citizens.

Read: Only 17 percent households counted countrywide on one day

But, in a quick rejoinder, Census Commissioner Anne Makinda said most of the challenges have been addressed as the programme reached 17 percent yesterday.

“Through the 2022 Population and Housing Census Monitoring Dashboard and information processing centre located in Dodoma, the percentage is more than estimated 15 percent that could be completed on the first day” she said.

She said census clerks have sufficient understanding on the use of tablets, noting that they all went through a used online system.

According to her, the government has appointed Information Technology (IT) experts in each ward to help clerks whenever they face challenges with their tablets.

During the event, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) principal statistician, Mr Emilian Karugendo said payment challenges have been resolved.

“All clerks will receive their payments according to their contracts after errors were resolved,” he said.

Addressing the media, the National Census Coordinator, Mr Seif Kuchengo said generators would be dispatched to places with power challenges especially rural areas to address the challenge of tablets recharging.

He said clerks, who have been posted in remote areass will be provided with power banks for them to recharge the tablets.

“Clerks were properly trained on the use of the tablets and smartphones as alternatives in case the tablets facechallenges,” he said.

Regarding clerks whose tablets have been stolen by thugs, he said a special investigation would be conducted and procedures will be followed to provide them with other equipment.

He said a total of 185,000 have been recruited for the programme, noting that they are expected to reach 15 households per day which is equivalent to 60 people.

“The exercise is forecasted to be completed within six days, counting approximately 10 million people per day,” said Mr Kuchengwa.

Outlining the challenges, a Census Clerk at the Wazo Hill Area in Kinondoni District who preferred anonymity said they are overwhelmed with the workload because of the 112 household targets assigned to them.

“Some households have more than one family, others consist of over eight members. On the first day, I couldn’t meet the 20 households target, instead I managed to count 10 households only,” said the source.

“Despite waking up at seven o’clock today, I have spent two hours to count two households. Sometimes, this is attributed to a huge number of census questions,” added the source.

The source said some households were found to have residents absent, noting that probably it was after spending clerks for a day long on the first day, but in vain.

“Also, absence of power banks was a challenge to most clerks. Instead of charging outdoors according to procedures, we were forced to interview citizens indoors,” he said.

Furthermore, the source said lack of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) identity cards (IDs) was another challenge, noting together with reflector jackets, national IDs and tablets, they were supposed to provide clerk’s legitimacy.

“The programme could be easier if ten cell leaders were involved. On the contrary, they are not involved, probably over allowance concerns,” said the source.

The clerk said they signed a payment contract requiring them to receive Sh200,000 in advance and the remaining Sh300,000 at the end of the programme.

“However, nothing has been paid as the programme enters the second day. This is the money clerks are expected to use to cover transport and food expenses,” said the source.

Another Census Clerk (name withheld) said at the Mlalakua Ward that citizens didn’t make proper preparation by assembling documents such as IDs and passports.

“Although this could be attributed to security reasons, it unnecessarily wastes time. Also, the majority didn’t read census questions despite prior dissemination by authorities,” said the source.

Another clerk (name withheld) said they were forced to return to certain houses to establish availability of owners after finding them absent the first time.

But, reports from Handeni District, Tanga Region made it yesterday that two census clerks have been remanded for investigation over the loss of tablets.

Reports said clerks (a man and a woman) whose names are withheld are being investigated.

Handeni District Commissioner Siriel Mchembe confirmed the arrest, noting that the clerks are being questioned.

Police in Arusha Region are looking for robbers who robbed a tablet from a census clerk, Ms Sarapia Kiwango and gravely wounded her husband.

“They were responding to a summons from Unga Limited Ward Executive Officer (WEO) Sophia Laizer. The clerk was however given another gadget and continued with her duty,” said Regional Police Commander (RPC) Justine Masejo

But, another Census Clerk in Bunda District, Mara Region gave birth shortly before commencement of the 2022 census programme.

Bunda District Commissioner Joshua Nassari said she was replaced by another person, hinting that it was good luck for the baby to be included in the counting.



Reported by Gadiosa Lamtey, Naomi Achieng’ and Asha Rashid (Dar); Doreen Parkshard (Dom) Mussa Juma (Arusha); Rajabu Athumani (Handeni) and Beldina Nyakeke (Bunda)