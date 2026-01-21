Chadema at 33: Growth, grit, the test of survival

Dar es Salaam. Thirty-three years mark an age of maturity. That is the milestone the opposition Chadema has reached since its founding in 1993, a year after Tanzania reintroduced a multiparty political system.

Since its establishment, the party has experienced steady growth, passing through various phases, some that fuelled its rise and others that wounded it, leaving scars that the current leadership continues to heal.

Chadema has emerged as a symbol of reform and an example of democratic politics, attracting thousands of Tanzanians who have joined because of its ideology and founding principles.

After 33 years, however, the party finds itself operating under restrictions on political activities, grappling with post–internal election disputes, and losing some members through defections.

Chadema leaders have reflected on the party’s journey, outlining opportunities and challenges, those that have strengthened it and those that have weakened it, as it charts its current course.

Similarly, political analysts and scholars have conducted in-depth assessments of the party’s rise as the country’s main opposition force, urging its leaders to safeguard citizens’ interests to ensure its continued existence.

Leaders’ assessment

Assessing his party, Chadema Secretary General John Mnyika said it was founded on principles distinct from those of other political parties in Tanzania, setting it apart.

He said the party was formed by founders led by the late former Bank of Tanzania (BoT) governor Edwin Mtei, who passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

According to him, Mr Mtei was compelled to form the opposition party following ideological disagreements with the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere over economic policy.

“Those differences enabled the founders to establish a party with an alternative outlook on economic issues, social development, and politics in general,” said Mr Mnyika.

He added that the founders remained present through successive leadership phases, strengthening the solid foundations they had laid.

Mr Mnyika said that when he joined Chadema, Mzee Mtei, was serving as a retired chairman while remaining a member of the central committee.

“The founders were firm in principle, upheld ethics and showed remarkable dedication, not only to Chadema, but also to building it on strong institutional foundations,” he said.

He added that the party was built as a strong institution, with a Constitution, regulations, ethics, protocols, and robust organs.

According to him, constitutional amendments culminating in the 2006 Constitution further reinforced that foundation.

Mr Mnyika said Chadema’s Constitution laid firm groundwork that has enabled it to withstand repeated shocks.

The party’s chief executive said that over 33 years, the party has grown into one with a large membership.

“Chadema has many card-holding members and broad support among Tanzanians. On that basis, I believe we can overcome any challenge, including those we face today,” he said.

Deputy Secretary General for Mainland Tanzania, Mr Amani Golugwa, said without ideological strength and unity, the party would have collapsed under the shocks it has endured.

He said the 33-year journey has been marked by sweat, tears, and blood, but because the party was founded to restore the people’s voice, the sanctity of the vote, and justice, it has endured.

Mr Golugwa said the party has faced severe trials that would have broken others.

Among them, he cited bans on party activities, imprisonment of leaders and members, abductions, fabricated charges, prolonged detentions, and the loss of heroes who died while demanding justice, democracy, and the rule of law.

“Over 33 years, we have paid a heavy price in the struggle for democracy. Despite bullets, prison, threats, and intimidation, Chadema has not died; it has grown stronger, because the party is its people,” said Mr Golugwa.

He said the party believes no situation is permanent and that victory will come, despite the pain of losing heroes who died in pursuit of justice and democracy.

Mr Golugwa also cited party chairman Tundu Lissu, who survived an assassination attempt after being shot multiple times near the residences of senior national leaders in Dodoma, among the gravest incidents in the party’s history.

“We have seen the disappearance of our commanders, whose whereabouts remain unknown, and faced charges including treason, with injustice used as a political weapon,” he said.

“Despite these hardships, Chadema has not died; it has grown stronger, because Chadema is its people, courageous people who dare to believe they will win,” he added.

Furthermore, Mr Golugwa said, “There is no height without an end. One day we shall win, and it will be a public joy to attain liberation after a long struggle.”

Women in leadership

The Chadema Elders’ Council (Bazecha) Chairperson, Ms Suzan Lyimo, said denying women top appointed leadership positions remains a persistent challenge since the party’s inception.

She said the posts of Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General for Mainland Tanzania, and Deputy Secretary General for Zanzibar have never been held by women.

Ms Lyimo said this has weakened women’s participation in top leadership, despite their significant contribution to building and running the party.

“I have said it before, and I say it again, I ask my male leaders to listen. It is as if Chadema women are capable but invisible at the top,” she said.

She noted that while the Constitution allows women to contest elective posts, appointed positions remain out of reach, a logic she questioned.

“Yes, there are elective positions, but when it comes to appointments like Secretary General and deputies, why are women excluded?” she asked.

An alternative voice for citizens

The Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) Executive Director, Ms Anna Henga, said 33 years is a long time for a political institution and demonstrates Chadema’s resilience.

She said any institution reaching that age has endured many ups and downs and cannot easily collapse, having matured through adversity.

“By that stage, you cannot expect such an institution to disappear; it has already matured through challenges,” she said.

Ms Henga said Chadema has been a catalyst in providing an alternative political voice for citizens who lack confidence in the ruling party.

“Chadema has offered an alternative platform for those dissatisfied with the ruling party to express their concerns,” she said.

She recalled the challenges of the 2020 election, when leaders were arrested while monitoring the vote amid claims of stolen ballots.

“They went through a difficult period in 2020; they were arrested and detained while overseeing elections, yet they continued forward,” she said.

She added that 2025 has also brought challenges, including election boycotts and the detention of senior leaders.

Nonetheless, she said Chadema has remained vigilant, citing its role in the Constituent Assembly, where it championed citizens’ interests.

According to her, Chadema is now widely regarded as Tanzania’s main opposition party, to the point that others are barely recalled.

“Today, many see Chadema as the only opposition party, although the remaining challenge is gender equality in top leadership,” she said.

Ms Henga said the party has also nurtured leaders who have become influential both within and beyond it.

“Chadema has produced many leaders now serving in government, including the serving Home Affairs Minister, Mr Patrobas Katambi, who remains the party’s identity,” she said.

Chadema still has opportunities

Political analyst, Mr Hamduni Marcel, said Chadema still has room to progress if it adopts strong strategies to respond to political change.

He said that despite a challenging environment, success depends on leadership capable of managing and implementing goals.

“Good plans require bold leaders who can build strong pillars and implement objectives effectively,” said Mr Marcel.

He said Chadema’s direction, whether it strengthens or weakens, will largely depend on the leaders’ ability to execute their vision.

The Political Parties Council Chairperson, Mr Juma Ali Khatibu, said Chadema has achieved notable success and earned public trust.

He noted that at times the party has had more MPs and councillors than any other opposition party, second only to the ruling party.

Furthermore, he cited its nationwide network of leadership, from districts to villages, as evidence of strength.

However, he expressed sympathy for leaders facing political challenges.

Mr Khatibu said Chadema should conduct a thorough self-assessment and reorganise, especially ahead of the 2030 General Election.

He urged the party to focus on the competition of ideas rather than conflict, insults, or violence, warning that such tactics damage its image.

“They should restore issue-based politics as practised by founding leaders like the late Mtei, who argued constructively without insults,” he said.