Chadema denies it has reinstated former lawmaker Mdee

Dar es Salaam. The opposition party, Chadema, has dismissed viral social media reports claiming it has reinstated former firebrand legislator Halima Mdee to bolster its ranks ahead of a renewed political contest with the ruling CCM.

Speaking in a telephone interview with The Citizen yesterday, Chadema secretary-general John Mnyika clarified that the party’s constitution and regulations prescribe a specific procedure for any expelled member seeking readmission.

He emphasised that the process requires the individual to formally apply for membership through a written letter. “After they have applied, the specific meeting or organ that expelled them must convene to deliberate on the letter and decide whether the membership is to be accepted or not,” said Mr Mnyika.

He noted that the procedure differs significantly from that of members who resign voluntarily, as expelled individuals must have their reinstatement considered by the same body that removed them.

Mr Mnyika maintained that if such a process had taken place, it would already be a matter of public record.

“If all those processes had been conducted, it would have been public knowledge by now,” he added, insisting that such reports are false.

The controversy dates back to November 27, 2020, when Chadema stripped 19 cadres of their membership after they were sworn in as Special Seats Members of Parliament in Dodoma without the party’s authorisation.

The legislators included Halima Mdee, Esther Matiko, Grace Tendega, Cecilia Pareso, Ester Bulaya, Agnesta Lambert, Nusrati Hanje and Jesca Kishoa.

Others were Hawa Mwaifunga, Tunza Malapo, Asia Mohammed, Felister Njau, Naghenjwa Kaboyoka, Sophia Mwakagenda, Kunti Majala, Stella Fiao, Anatropia Theonest, Salome Makamba and Conchesta Rwamlaza.

The group was expelled for allegedly acting contrary to the party’s position and failing to honour a summons issued by the National Council. Following their expulsion, the MPs appealed to the party’s Governing Council, which upheld the decision.

They subsequently sought legal redress in the High Court in an attempt to challenge the party’s move.

However, their legal battle hit a snag when High Court Judge John Mgetta dismissed their application on a technicality.

The court sided with Chadema advocate Peter Kibatala, who argued that the MPs had sued a non-existent institution by naming the ‘Board of Trustees’ instead of ‘The Registered Trustees, Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo-Chadema’.

Judge Mgetta ruled that the defect was substantial enough to warrant dismissal.

Following the dissolution of Parliament in June 2025, the political landscape shifted as the 19 former legislators sought new political homes ahead of the October 29, 2025, General Election.

By late 2025, the ruling CCM, ACT-Wazalendo and Chaumma had emerged as the new platforms for at least 11 of the former Chadema members.

While several, including Sophia Mwakagenda and Naghenjwa Kaboyoka, had previously held leadership or committee positions in the House, others actively sought CCM’s endorsement for the 2025 polls.

At the time of the realignments, Ms Mdee was among eight former members who had yet to publicly declare a new political affiliation and maintained that she wouldn’t join any other political party.

She had previously criticised the process that led to her expulsion as being “clouded by intrigue and lacking transparency.”

As reports of her return continue to circulate in 2026, the lingering question remains whether the time is right for Ms Mdee to rejoin the party she once served with such vigour.