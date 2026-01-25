Chadema: Finish New Constitution to uphold Mtei’s legacy

Arusha. Chadema Secretary General John Mnyika said honouring the party’s founder, the late Edwin Mtei (94), must go hand in hand with a genuine national commitment to completing the New Constitution writing process.

He said this was among the core visions of the party’s founders, including Mzee Mtei, aimed at strengthening democracy and the rule of law in the country.

Mr Mnyika made the remarks on Saturday, January 24, 2026, during a memorial service for Mzee Mtei held in Arusha, ahead of his burial later at his home in Tengeru.

He said it was the duty of Chadema members and all Tanzanians concerned with democratic issues to work together to realise the vision of Mzee Mtei, who was also the first Governor of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT).

“I appeal to all Chadema members and Tanzanians who care about democracy in this country. There are two important ways to honour Mzee Mtei,” he said.

“First, when the elders initiated reforms and founded Chadema, they envisioned a New Constitution. The time has come to implement that vision by completing the New Constitution writing process,” added Mr Mnyika.

Furthermore, he said the second way of honouring Mzee Mtei is to continue the democratic struggle to ensure leadership change is achieved through multiparty competition.

“Tanzania has been ruled by one party since independence. Mzee Mtei had a vision of seeing another party take power. Let us continue working together so that one day Chadema leads the government,” he said.

No resting until clarity is achieved

Chadema Deputy Secretary General (Mainland), Amani Golugwa, said Mtei’s home had been an important refuge for political and social reconciliation, describing him as a unique mediator who made a major contribution to the history of the party and the nation.

Speaking at the memorial, Mr Golugwa said the principles and philosophy established by Mzee Mtei, particularly the slogan “no resting until clarity is achieved”, continue to guide current Chadema leaders.

“This phrase was coined by Mzee Mtei. Whenever you visited his home, he would say those words. This house was a refuge; he was a truly exceptional mediator,” said Mr Golugwa.

He added that current Chadema leaders have assumed the leadership mantle with courage, pledging to uphold the principles of justice, accountability, and democratic struggle left by Mzee Mtei.

Mtei was not a traitor

Party Elders’ Council Chairperson, Ms Suzan Lymo, said the founder was resilient and selfless, urging young people to shun betrayal.

“Human life is just a story; it depends on how you shape that story. His story will be well read; he did great things in this country and pioneered many financial policies,” she said.

“He was resilient and not selfish. To today’s youth, we strongly urge you to abandon betrayal. Had Mzee been a traitor, Chadema would not exist today. Let us stand together and bring reforms to our country,” she said.

Mtei disliked ‘empty talk.’

Veteran journalist Jenerali Ulimwengu said one of the things Mzee Mtei strongly disliked was ‘uswahili’, which he interpreted as making promises that cannot be fulfilled.

“‘Uswahili’ is a very bad thing. It means saying something you know is untrue and expecting the person you are speaking to believe it. It is making promises you know you will not fulfil,” said Mr Ulimwengu.

“‘Uswahili’ is arranging many words that contain nothing. I would add that it is promising things that, in your heart, you have no intention of implementing. It is a dangerous habit that prevents us from delivering on what we agree,” he added.

A mark of courage

Chadema Board of Trustees chairperson, Ms Ruth Mollel, said the founder had left behind a legacy of courage and steadfastness.

She cited how Mzee Mtei, while serving as Minister for Finance and Planning, differed with the late President Julius Nyerere over fiscal policies and chose to resign.

“We thank God for the life of our father and for how he sustained this party to where it is today, a big and strong party,” said Ms Mollel.

“He left us a legacy of courage and firmness. As you may recall, he differed with Mwalimu Nyerere and resigned because of his principles. We, too, will continue to stand firmly by what we believe in without fear,” she added.

Condolence messages

Delivering condolences on behalf of ACT-Wazalendo, party leader Ms Dorothy Semu, said there was much to learn from Mzee Mtei, who stood firm with his colleagues in the struggle for multiparty democracy.

“We continue to demand justice, democracy, and people-centred development, and we remain proud to stand on the shoulders of those who came before us, such as Mzee Mtei and others,” she said.

Former ACT Wazalendo party leader, Mr Zitto Kabwe, said current politicians and leaders have much to learn from Mzee Mtei’s life.

He said Mzee Mtei demonstrated that people can disagree without harbouring hatred and still respect one another.

“He showed that you can differ in ideas without developing animosity and still respect each other. That maturity kept the nation together, but now, 60 years after independence, that spirit is in doubt, and the nation is in turmoil,” he said.

Chaumma

The Party for People’s Liberation (Chaumma) Secretary General, Mr Salum Mwalimu, said Mzee Mtei was a democrat and a founder of the democratic reform movement.

He said one of the key legacies Mzee Mtei left behind, and one that truly honours him, is freedom of thought.

“Had Mzee Mtei not firmly believed in freedom of thought, the courage of those who stood up would not have existed. If he had not believed in what he believed in and fought for it at all costs, even we would not be here today,” said Mr Mwalimu.

“He believed and was ready to bear the cost, even when he was initially dismissed. We thank God for the life of Mzee Mtei, and we will continue to fight for freedom of thought in building one nation founded on democracy, justice, and genuine freedom,” he added.

CCM

Arusha Regional CCM chairperson, Mr Thomas Ole Sabaya, said there is no Tanzanian unaware of Mzee Mtei’s work.

“He served all Tanzanians. We have come here to convey condolences to Chadema members and all Tanzanians because he served everyone. We pray for him in recognition of his faithfulness and integrity,” he said.

Final message to the family

The Mtei family said the elder’s final message was a call for love, cooperation, care for one another, and respect for elders.

The message was delivered on July 12, 2024, during his birthday celebrations, and 11 days later, he suffered a stroke and never spoke again until his death on January 19, 2026, after his condition suddenly deteriorated.

This was disclosed on January 24, 2026, by Mzee Mtei’s son, Mr Mashinda Mtei, who read a brief history of his father.

He said the history was written and handed to the family in 2010, with instructions that it be read exactly as written.

“On July 12, 2024, as we celebrated 92 years of his life, he urged us, and I quote, ‘Love one another deeply, cooperate, care for one another and honour our elders.’