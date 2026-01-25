Mbowe: The nation is still in deep pain

Arusha. Former Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe said the nation remains in deep pain due to the political situation, noting that prisons still hold leaders who deserve to be free and unite with fellow Tanzanians in witnessing and contributing to the country’s progress.

Mr Mbowe made the remarks on Saturday, January 24, 2026, during the burial of Chadema founder, the late Edwin Mtei, held at the family cemetery at his home in Tengeru, Arusha Region.

In his first public address since stepping down from Chadema leadership and retiring from politics a year ago, Mr Mbowe said the nation must re-examine itself on freedom, justice, and genuine reconciliation to promote peace and development.

He urged the government to acknowledge the truth and release political prisoners currently in jail, saying such a move would help heal the deep pain being experienced by Tanzanians.

In his speech, Mr Mbowe asked Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba to convey his message to President Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying Chadema is ready to take part in nation-building if it sees genuine goodwill from the government.

“Chadema wants to build this country. We want to see all groups given their rightful space in accordance with the Constitution. There is nothing more fundamental than the freedom of people in their own country,” said Mr Mbowe.

He emphasised that the vision of the late Mzee Mtei centred on building a nation founded on justice, democracy, and equality, adding that honouring him in practice requires political courage, genuine reconciliation, and respect for constitutional principles.

Mr Mbowe’s remarks came at a time when Mzee Mtei’s burial became a platform for various leaders to offer broader reflections on the future of democracy, unity, and national reconciliation, describing the deceased as a symbol of firmness, wisdom, and a peaceful struggle for political reforms in the country.

Mr Mbowe, who also served as the family’s spokesperson, said in his vote of thanks that he decided to speak out today as he marked one year and one day since he officially retired from politics and returned to business.

Throughout his speech, which drew repeated cheers from the crowd, Mr Mbowe began by saying the gathering comprised groups carrying deep pain, adding that having known and worked closely with Mzee Mtei, he was an honest man who never wavered in his principles and always fulfilled his commitments.

“Prime Minister, you and other government leaders must recognise that our nation is still in deep pain. I would be a hypocrite if I did not say this. The development you have told us the government will oversee is a good thing, and we are grateful, but nothing is more fundamental than the freedom of people in their own country,” he said.

“The best way to bring development to a country is first to restore people’s freedom, happiness, and rights, and to acknowledge the truth where the government has erred, instead of hesitating to say, ‘We were wrong here, let us correct it’,” added Mr Mbowe.

He said he believes even leaders of his party would be ready to listen to seek a better future for the country.

“This party is called the Party for Democracy and Development, recognising that where there is genuine democracy, development will follow. Prime Minister, since you have said you have been entrusted with ensuring the nation stabilises, stand firm on this. This is a major party with millions of members.

“Put in place a deliberate mechanism to correct matters, and you leaders of all opposition parties should find ways to work together so that, in a structured manner, we unite this nation and it does not continue to be fragmented into political camps. We want one nation founded on development and love, so that even those in leadership positions at various levels can perform their duties with happiness and peace,” he said.

“I believe that our coming together today, in the presence of this bereavement and Mtei’s coffin, is God’s plan. And as for these words we are saying, do not leave here thinking Chadema is unruly. Chadema is not unruly; Chadema has been wronged, and when wronged, it must stand firm, because that is what we taught in this party. I said I would speak on this today. Since I retired, I have not spoken about politics. Today marks one year and one day since I officially retired from politics and returned to business.

“…And many have asked which side Mbowe stands on, oh Mbowe, ah… This is not about political parties; this is about our country. These leaders are not unruly; they are forced to be so. Chadema members and leaders, whom I call my younger brothers and sisters, let us seek solutions to our country’s problems. But the good intention I ask you to uphold will only be realised if the government side shows genuine commitment.”

Prime Minister

Earlier, before Mr Mbowe spoke, Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, representing President Hassan, said he had received the message on behalf of the government and that, fortunately, political will exists.

He said he had been sent to oversee the process and assured the public that the government would not be an obstacle to national unity.

“I assure you the government will not be an obstacle to ensuring the country becomes one and moves forward. We will overcome, and Tanzania’s long-standing dignity will be preserved,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the government has received and is ready to act on calls from religious leaders and politicians urging the nation to come together, embrace truth, and engage in reconciliation talks aimed at healing wounds and strengthening unity.

Speaking about Mtei, he said he will be remembered for his principles, courage, vision, patience, and love for the country, and for making a significant contribution to the development of multiparty democracy.

He said the President directed that Mzee Mtei be honoured through concrete actions, ordering supervision of the construction of the Arusha–Moshi Road (Tengeru–Usa River section), ensuring the procurement process proceeds to leave a lasting mark in Mtei’s honour.





He added that the Usa River–Kia section (28 kilometres), whose design has reached 80 percent, should be completed quickly and that a tender be announced for the construction of the four-lane road in honour of Mtei as a champion of development.

“Mzee Mtei was a proponent of development. The President has directed me, as supervisor, to instruct the Regional Commissioner, the Mayor, and council directors to identify areas where small traders operate and improve them so the environment is business-friendly,” he said.

Bishop calls for reconciliation

Preaching during the burial service, retired Anglican Bishop Saimon Makundi said Mtei was a man of integrity, a fact he personally attested to.

“He was not someone who loved corruption. Even when given an opportunity, live a life like that of Mzee Mtei. You must speak out when there are differences, whether in a nation or a family. There are people in our nation who, you know, can bring reconciliation when there is a problem,” he said.

“Even if we are stuck somewhere, and you know it, let us not remain there; let us move forward. That is what is required in our nation: to sit down, talk in justice, truth, and wisdom, and move forward regardless of what has happened, because we are human beings,” he said.

He added that even during his own leadership, there were times he became stuck, but through careful and wise dialogue, issues were resolved.