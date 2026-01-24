Tundu Lissu hails Tanzania’s first Finance Minister Edwin Mtei for courage, integrity

Arusha. Chadema National Chairman Tundu Lissu has paid tribute to the late Edwin Mtei, describing him as a principled patriot and a public servant who refused to compromise his convictions in the face of poor governance.

The tribute was delivered today, January 24, 2026 during Mtei’s funeral where Chadema Deputy Secretary-General (Mainland) Aman Golugwa said the party had received a nine-page message from Mr Lissu, written from Ukonga Prison in Dar es Salaam, where he has been held for more than 280 days.

The message, he said, will be shared through social media and other media platforms.

In the message, titled Tribute to Edwin Mtei, Mr Lissu said the life of Tanzania’s first Finance Minister was defined by wisdom, courage and a deep sense of responsibility to the nation.

Mr Lissu, who is facing a treason charge, recalled that Mr Mtei resigned as Minister of Finance after fundamental disagreements with first President Julius Nyerere over the direction of the country’s economic policies.

“Edwin Mtei did not remain silent when he realised that the economic policies he had helped to design and implement were no longer being followed,” Mr Lissu said. “He confronted President Nyerere and spoke the truth.”

He said Mr Mtei openly told the President that the Arusha Declaration economic policies had failed and urged him to review his position in line with changing times and global economic realities.

“That constitutional and administrative system elevated the President to an almost unquestionable position and created fertile ground for mediocrity within government and Tanu, later CCM,” Mr Lissu said.

He recalled political slogans of the era that demanded unquestioning loyalty to party leadership, noting that Mr Mtei had the rare courage to respectfully tell President Nyerere that his economic ideas were not working.

“With the same courage, he accepted responsibility and resigned after his advice was rejected,” Mr Lissu said. “He had the integrity to recognise that it was not right to continue serving while holding such fundamental disagreements with the head of government.”

Mr Lissu said the spread of mediocrity in both public service and the private sector today only serves to highlight the depth of Mr Mtei’s patriotism and moral strength.

He noted that proposals made by Mr Mtei, which were initially dismissed, were later adopted and implemented barely two years after his resignation, proving the soundness of his position.

“The fact that his ideas were later put into action, even after he had been pushed out of office, speaks volumes about the value of his leadership,” Mr Lissu said. “That, to me, is the true meaning of Edwin Mtei’s long life.”