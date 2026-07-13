Chadema Geita chairperson to appear in court on Tuesday

Geita. Chadema Geita constituency chairperson Neema Chozaire is expected to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday after her scheduled appearance failed to take place on Monday, with no official explanation given for the delay.

Chozaire has been in police custody in Geita Region since Monday, June 29, 2026, after she was arrested while heading to the market to sell chickens.

Her arrest was described by some Chadema members as an abduction after they alleged that she had been taken away and that her phones were unavailable. Some party leaders who tried to trace her whereabouts said they were told she was not being held at any police station.

However, police, through a statement issued by Geita Regional Police Commander Safia Jongo, confirmed that the opposition leader was in custody over alleged criminal offences, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Speaking to The Citizen's sister publication, Mwananchi, on Monday, July 13, 2026, Chadema Lake Victoria Zone Secretary Zacharia Obad said the case, which had been scheduled for mention on Monday, had been moved to Tuesday morning at the High Court’s Geita Sub-registry.

“They said they would bring her to court today, but they did not. Since time has run out, we are waiting for tomorrow from 8am. The acting regional police commander has said they are prepared to bring her to court,” he said.

On July 8, 2026, Chadema, led by Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) advocate Beatus Emmanuel, filed an application No. 15077 of 2026 through an urgent habeas corpus petition at the High Court’s Geita Sub-registry.

Through the application, Chadema wants the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to appear in court on July 14, 2026, at 9:30am to explain why Chozaire has been held without being taken to court or granted bail.

Others summoned to appear are the Geita Regional Police Commander (RPC) and the Regional Crime Officer (RCO).