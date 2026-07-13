President Mwinyi commends CRDB's role in economic growth

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi has commended CRDB Bank for its contribution to Tanzania's economic development through financing businesses, supporting development projects and empowering young people with innovative financial services.

President Mwinyi made the remarks on Monday, July 13, 2026 during a visit to the bank's pavilion at the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) shortly before officially closing the exhibition. Accompanied by the First Lady of Zanzibar, Mariam Mwinyi, he toured the pavilion and received a briefing on the bank's digital financial solutions for individuals, businesses and investors.

He said CRDB Bank had continued to play a key role in promoting private sector growth, investment and productive projects that contribute to the country's economic development.

"Congratulations on your achievements," President Mwinyi said.

Welcoming the President, CRDB Bank Acting Director of Retail and SME Banking, Muhumuliza Buberwa, said the bank and its subsidiaries remain key partners in the government's development agenda by supporting youth, women, entrepreneurs and investors through tailored financial solutions.

He said the bank's participation in the trade fair reflects its commitment to expanding access to financial services and encouraging the use of digital banking solutions that simplify business and investment.

"At this branch, customers can now use fingerprint authentication to complete transactions without filling in paper forms. This technology improves efficiency while supporting environmental conservation," he said.

Throughout the exhibition, thousands of visitors received information on the bank's products and services, including SimBanking, business loans, investment solutions, insurance products and digital payment services.