Tanzania plans new 300-metre berth at Tanga Port to increase its cargo capacity

Tanga. The government has announced plans to construct a new 300-metre berth at the Port of Tanga to increase its capacity after a surge in revenue and cargo volumes.

Speaking on Monday, July 13, 2026 in Tanga during an inspection tour of the port’s development progress, Finance Minister, Mr Khamis Mussa Omar said the project would be implemented through collaboration between the government and the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) as part of the Sixth Phase Government’s strategy to promote economic growth through transport and energy sectors.

He said the government was continuing with efforts to expand the port to meet rising demand for cargo handling services and position it as a key trade and economic hub.

Besides the port expansion, Mr Omar said the government was also working to improve other transport infrastructure during the current financial year, including railway services and Tanga Airport, to enhance the movement of goods and passengers.

He said the strategic 50-kilometre Tanga–Pangani road project would also ease cargo transportation and unlock more economic opportunities in the region.

The minister added that the government would continue implementing the Handeni–Singida road project as outlined in the CCM manifesto to improve connectivity between the Port of Tanga and inland areas, thereby increasing cargo transport efficiency.

Mr Omar commended Tanga regional leaders and TPA officials for overseeing improvements at the port, which cost Sh429.1 billion, saying collections reached Sh436 billion within one year, demonstrating the economic benefits of the investment.

Tanga Port Manager Salehe Mbega said the improvements had significantly increased the port’s handling capacity, with cargo volumes rising from 750,000 tonnes to 2.7 million tonnes.

He said government revenue collections through the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) had also increased from Sh31 billion to Sh298.7 billion in the 2025/26 financial year.

Mr Mbega said the growth had resulted in increased pressure on the port, with the number of vessels and cargo volumes exceeding current capacity.

He said plans were underway to construct a new berth in the 2026/27 financial year, alongside a dedicated berth for oil handling and container vessels to further expand the port’s capacity.

Tanga Regional Commissioner Dr Batilda Buriani said the region had already set aside areas for the construction of oil terminals.