Samia: No one is above the law

Arusha. President Samia Suluhu Hassan insisted on Monday, July 13, 2026 that no one is above the law, saying respect for human rights must go hand in hand with accountability and adherence to the country's laws.

Addressing the 2026 Annual General Meeting of the Association of Government Solicitors and Legal Officers in Arusha, President Hassan defended Tanzania's human rights record, dismissing international criticism as part of efforts to undermine developing countries.

"No one is above our laws. Anyone who breaks the law will be dealt with," she said.

The President said Tanzania remained committed to regional and international human rights standards, noting that the Bill of Rights was incorporated into the Union Constitution in 1984 and has since been strengthened through various laws.

She said citizens whose rights have been violated have access to the courts to seek justice.

"We have provided an opportunity for citizens to demand and defend their rights through the judiciary," she said.

President Hassan also cited Tanzania's hosting of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights in Arusha as evidence of the country's long-standing commitment to promoting and protecting human rights.

She argued that some external actors were using negative narratives to weaken developing countries economically and politically.

Using a proverb, she said critics sought to "give a dog a bad name in order to kill it", insisting Tanzania should not be judged on what she described as misleading narratives.

"Tanzania is doing well on human rights," she said.

The President urged government lawyers to safeguard the country's sovereignty by providing sound legal advice, preventing disputes and protecting Tanzania's interests in international agreements.