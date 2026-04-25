Chadema strips Odero of party membership

Arusha. While the opposition party Chadema has announced the expulsion of its member, Charles Odero, the member says he is unaware of the decision and that he has seen the letter online and will contact his lawyer to report the matter to the relevant authorities.

Earlier, Chadema in the Northern Zone had suspended Mr Odero, who was the Secretary of the party’s Legal and Human Rights Committee, to allow investigations into allegations against him.

Mr Odero was the party’s chairmanship candidate in the election held on January 21, 2025, competing with former chairman Freeman Mbowe and incumbent chair Mr Tundu Lissu.

In that election, Mr Odero garnered one vote.

The expulsion notice was issued through a letter with reference number CDM/ARM/OLO/ODERO/03, dated April 23, 2026, and signed by the Olosiva branch secretary located in Olorien Ward in Arumeru West Constituency.

According to the letter, Mr Odero’s membership number is stated as CDME457264.

The letter cites the party’s 2006 constitution, 2019 edition, specifically Article 7.2.11(e) together with Article 5.4.3.

It claims that Mr Odero was given letters with reference numbers CDM/ARM/OLO/ODERO/01 and CDM/ARM/OLO/ODERO/02 informing him of the allegations against him and requesting his cooperation; however, he failed to do so.

“A lawful branch meeting, after considering the provisions of the Constitution and Regulation 6.5.1 (a-c), has found that you have gone against Articles 5.3.3 and 5.3.4 of the Chadema constitution,” reads part of the letter.

“By the authority of Article 7.2.11(e) and in accordance with Article 5.4.3, the Branch officially resolves to expel you from Chadema effective from the date of this letter. You have the right to appeal in accordance with Article 5.4.3 of the Chadema Constitution,” the letter concludes, a copy of which was sent to the Olorien Ward Secretary and the Constituency Secretary.

Odero responds

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, on Saturday, April 25, 2026, Mr Odero claimed he knows nothing about the letter and that he saw it online and cannot respond to something he has only seen.

“I saw that document just as you have seen it online and since today is not a working day, I will contact my lawyer to report the matter to the relevant authorities,” he said.

“Because in this country we have enacted a Personal Data Protection law, now when you wake up in the morning and find information that resembles yours in terms of names and political party membership card number, I have to report it,” he explained.

He said the second thing he will do is write a letter to the Chadema Secretary for Arumeru West Constituency to confirm whether the letter circulating online bearing the party’s logo originated from their office with his name and details.

“Since I have only seen it online and do not know its source, and I do not like to accuse anyone or respond to something I have only seen, the relevant authorities will have answers after conducting investigations and satisfying themselves who circulated the information that contains details similar to mine,” he said.

Earlier decisions

Earlier, the announcement of Mr Odero’s suspension within Chadema Northern Zone was issued on July 30, 2025, by the then Northern Zone Secretary, Mr Ndonde Totinan, after receiving allegations against the cadre of unsatisfactory conduct.

“Due to the seriousness of the allegations made against him and in ensuring justice is done to both sides, Mr Odero Odero will step aside as Secretary of the Legal and Human Rights Committee to allow a athorough investigation into the allegations facing him,” the party stated in a letter.

On August 13, 2025, Mr Odero complained about delays in the decision regarding the allegations against him, while the leadership said it would complete the task within that month.