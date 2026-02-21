Prime Minister to inspect Sh194 billion projects during three-day Arusha tour

Arusha. The Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Lameck Nchemba, is set to undertake a three-day working visit to Arusha Region from February 22 to 24, focusing on key development projects and community engagement.

The tour follows his recent visits to Tanga and Kilimanjaro regions.

During the visit, Dr Nchemba is expected to inspect six major projects valued at Sh194 billion across Arumeru, Arusha and Longido districts, and meet local residents to discuss progress and emerging challenges.

Arusha Regional Commissioner Mr Amos Gabriel Makalla outlined the Prime Minister’s itinerary, noting that on Sunday, February 22, Dr Nchemba will lay the foundation stone for a modern dormitory at Nelson Mandela International Science and Technology Institute, review infrastructure expansion at Oltrumet Hospital and meet residents in Ngaramtoni.

On Monday, February 23, the Prime Minister will tour Longido District, where he will receive updates on the large-scale water project in Sinya Ward, inaugurate the expansion of Sinya Secondary School, which now offers Form Five and Six classes, and visit the One-Stop Border Post in Namanga.

“He will conclude the day by addressing residents atNamanga Primary School grounds,” said Mr Makalla.

On the final day, Tuesday, February 24, Dr Nchemba will tour Arusha District, inspect the construction of the main bus terminal in Bondeni area, lay the foundation stone for Kilombero Market and hold a public meeting at the market site.

Residents have expressed high expectations ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Mr Mosses Kissesa highlighted the urgency of resolving delays in the Sh520 billion Arusha water project, which aims to supply 200 million litres of water daily to benefit about 850,000 residents.

The project, managed by the Arusha Urban Water Supply Authority, began in 2021 and was initially scheduled for completion in June 2022. The deadline was later extended to 2023, but the project remains incomplete.

Mr Kissesa also called on the Prime Minister to address bureaucratic and corruption-related delays affecting trade permits at the Namanga border, which have limited local businesses’ access to the East African Community common market.