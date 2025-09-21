Youth urged to embrace financial literacy and entrepreneurship in schools

Dar es Salaam. To tackle youth unemployment, experts have called for financial literacy and entrepreneurship education to be integrated at all levels of schooling.

Stakeholders say this approach can help build self-reliance among young people while they are still in school.

The advice came during the “Mshiko Bonanza,” an event celebrating students who excelled in implementing their business ideas through the “Msiko Club” project, run by the girls’ empowerment organisation, Her Initiative.

Launched in 2019, the project supports girls to remain in school while gaining financial education and entrepreneurial skills.

Speaking at the event, Her Initiative Executive Director Lydia Charles emphasised the need to equip young people—particularly girls—with skills in education, self-confidence, and entrepreneurship to address graduate unemployment.

“The skills they acquire will remain useful after graduation. If they cannot secure employment, they can still earn income through self-employment,” she said, adding that students learn financial management, budgeting, and small business operations.

Students are also taught entrepreneurship, marketing, and product development. The programme has been implemented in several ward-level schools, including Saranga Secondary School, where students produce laundry soap; King’ongo Secondary School, focusing on vegetable farming; Kiluvya Secondary School, with a barbershop project; and Dar es Salaam Secondary School for Girls, which produces nutrition-related products such as chilli sauce and ubuyu (baobab fruit snacks).

“591 students have benefited from the project. Income from their products has helped address challenges, including access to sanitary pads,” Lydia said.

Representing Ubungo District Commissioner Albert Msando, Ward Officer Agness Kyando commended the initiative and urged development partners to continue collaborating with the government to sustain impactful youth programmes.

“Students develop self-awareness, creativity, and the ability to explore opportunities in their communities. It lays a foundation for self-reliance rather than depending solely on formal employment after graduation,” she said.