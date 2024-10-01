Climate-KIC to boost startups’ capacity on climate solutions

Dar es Salaam. Ten Tanzanian start-ups are set to benefit from an eight-month programme aimed at providing extensive support for developing climate adaptation solutions, with the potential to receive donor funding of up to €40,000.

The initiative is part of a new partnership between SmartLab and Climate-KIC, Europe’s leading climate innovation agency, which seeks to foster innovative solutions to address climate challenges in rural areas.

The collaboration will oversee the second edition of the Adaptation and Resilience ClimAccelerator Programme in Tanzania.

Speaking to the press yesterday, SmartLab’s Business Director, Mr Larry Ayo, explained that the programme would offer mentorship and resources to help local entrepreneurs scale their businesses and become market-ready.

“We have identified a missing link between these talents, innovation, and community engagement,” he said.

SmartLab, serving as the local implementation partner, will provide training, mentorship, and resources to nurture the selected startups.

“Often, promising start-ups and entrepreneurs have outstanding innovations but lack the support needed to bring them to the market or receive the necessary mentorship to scale their businesses,” Mr. Ayo explained.

He added that the program aims to bridge this gap by connecting these start-ups with communities, especially for product and solution validation.

“By fostering entrepreneurship and supporting innovative businesses, we aim to drive impactful climate adaptation efforts, particularly in rural communities where these solutions are most needed,” he emphasised.

Climate-KIC’s Senior Programme Manager for Innovation and Emerging Markets, Ms. Sophie White, highlighted the pivotal role of the ClimAccelerator in scaling innovative climate solutions.

Climate-KIC has been active in Tanzania since 2019, through initiatives like the ClimateLaunchpad business ideas competition, and expanded its climate innovation projects in 2022, targeting increased resilience in rural areas.

“Over the past 15 years, Climate-KIC has worked with climate innovators worldwide, helping them build profitable and impactful businesses,” Ms. White stated.

She further acknowledged Tanzania’s vibrant ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to partner with SmartLab to nurture and scale these innovations, helping them reach their full potential,” she said.

The program’s primary focus will be on supporting start-ups that develop high-impact solutions to assist rural populations in coping with current and future climate risks.