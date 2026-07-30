Climbers scale Kilimanjaro as GGML HIV Kili Challenge ends

Moshi. Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) has declared this year's GGM HIV Kili Challenge a success after all 42 climbers safely reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

The company said the successful ending marked another milestone in the company's long-running campaign to support Tanzania's fight against HIV/AIDS.

The expedition, which also featured a cycling team that circumnavigated Africa's highest mountain, ended with celebrations as participants were received by government officials, health stakeholders and members of the public after completing the challenge without any major incidents.

GGML said the annual campaign, which has run for more than two decades in partnership with the Tanzania Commission for AIDS (TACAIDS) and other stakeholders, continues to raise funds for HIV interventions, promote awareness and support Tanzania's ambition of achieving the Triple Zero targets by 2030.

AngloGold Ashanti's Vice-President for Sustainability and Corporate Affairs – Africa, Mr Simon Shayo, said the expedition represented more than a physical achievement.

"We are extremely proud that every participant reached the summit and returned safely. Their achievement symbolises resilience, teamwork and our collective commitment to supporting Tanzania's fight against HIV/AIDS. Every step they took carried a message of hope and solidarity for people living with HIV across the country," he said.

Mr Shayo said funds raised through the campaign continue to support HIV programmes, including the procurement of medical equipment, delivery of health services, community education initiatives and support for care centres, all aimed at reducing new HIV infections and improving the quality of life for people living with HIV.

Representing the Director General of TACAIDS, Mr Nyangasi Laizer commended GGML for sustaining the initiative at a time when international funding for HIV programmes is declining.

"The GGM HIV Kili Challenge has become a model of how domestic partnerships can help sustain Tanzania's HIV response. Beyond fundraising, it promotes HIV awareness, voluntary testing, blood donation and the fight against stigma. We congratulate GGML and all stakeholders for another successful campaign," he said.