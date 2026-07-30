MCL enters strategic digital, AI partnership with iPF Softwares

Dar es Salaam. Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) has strengthened its digital transformation agenda after signing a strategic partnership with iPF Softwares, a move expected to accelerate the media company’s adoption of advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in Dar es Salaam, marks the beginning of a new phase in MCL’s digital evolution as the company seeks to enhance innovation, audience engagement and newsroom efficiency.

Under the agreement, MCL becomes the official media partner of iPF Softwares, leveraging its trusted news brands—including The Citizen, Mwananchi, MwanaSpoti and its wider digital platforms—to amplify the technology firm’s brand, products and market presence.

In return, iPF Softwares will provide strategic advisory services and technical expertise to support MCL’s digital and AI transformation, helping the company strengthen its technology infrastructure and accelerate innovation across its editorial and business operations.

The partnership brings together one of Tanzania’s leading media organisations and a fast-growing African technology company with expertise in software engineering and artificial intelligence.

Founded in 2015, iPF Softwares is a certified software engineering and AI company whose digital solutions are used by institutions including the World Bank, the Bank of Tanzania and several leading commercial banks across more than ten African countries.

The collaboration reflects MCL’s commitment to embracing emerging technologies to deliver better journalism, improve operational efficiency and strengthen its digital-first strategy while expanding opportunities for innovation across its media ecosystem.

Officials from the two organisations said the partnership creates a platform for knowledge sharing, technological innovation and long-term collaboration aimed at driving digital transformation in both the media and technology sectors.

“Media in Tanzania is changing fast and MCL is choosing to lead that change rather than wait for it. Our role is to bring the AI and digital tools that let their teams work smarter, understand their audience better and build platforms ready for where media is going next. This is not just about upgrading what MCL has today, it’s about setting them up for a media landscape shaped by AI. We’re glad to help build that future with them,” said Mr Grayson Julius, Co-Founder and Business Development Director at iPF Softwares.