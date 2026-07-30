Twiga Stars chase quarterfinal spot against Burkina Faso

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s women’s national football team, Twiga Stars, will look to boost their chances of reaching the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) when they face Burkina Faso in their second Group B match today at 8pm East African Time.

The match will be played at Larbi Zaouli Stadium, with Tanzania entering the fixture on the back of a confidence-boosting 2-1 victory over defending champions South Africa in their opening game.

A second consecutive victory would take Twiga Stars to six points and leave them well placed to qualify for the knockout stage ahead of their final group match against Ivory Coast.

The outcome of the day's other Group B fixture between Ivory Coast and South Africa could also influence Tanzania's qualification prospects. If Ivory Coast defeat South Africa and Twiga Stars overcome Burkina Faso, both teams would secure quarter-final places with one match to spare.

Twiga Stars produced a disciplined display against South Africa, combining solid defending with effective counter-attacking football.

Goals from Diana Msewa and Hasnath Ubamba earned Tanzania a historic victory and handed the team an early advantage in the race for qualification. Despite losing 4-1 to Ivory Coast in their opening match, Burkina Faso remain a dangerous side.

They created several opportunities through quick attacking moves and set pieces, suggesting they have the ability to trouble opponents.

The West Africans also arrive with the confidence of an impressive qualifying campaign in which they won all four of their matches to reach the finals.

For Tanzania, the pace of Stumai Abdallah and Hasnath Ubamba on the wings could prove crucial, particularly after Burkina Faso showed defensive weaknesses when dealing with fast attacks and wide play against Ivory Coast.

Twiga Stars will also need to remain organised at the back, with Burkina Faso posing a threat from crosses and set pieces.

Defenders Anastazia Katunzi, Ester Maseke and Violeth Nickolaus are expected to play a key role in containing the West Africans' attack.

Head coach Bakari Shime said his side expects another difficult challenge despite the confidence gained from the opening victory.

"We know Burkina Faso will come into this match looking for a positive result after losing their first game. We have prepared well because we also need the three points, although we know it will not be an easy match," said Shime.