Coca-Cola invests Sh5 billion to boost water security in Tanzania

Morogoro. The Coca-Cola system in Tanzania has unveiled a Dollar 1.94 million (about Sh5 billion) investment aimed at strengthening water security and restoring the Ruvu Basin, a critical water source for Dar es Salaam and surrounding areas.

The Ruvu Basin supplies water to the country’s commercial capital of about nine million people and supports livelihoods for communities, farmers, and businesses across eastern Tanzania.

The new initiative targets the Ngerengere catchment area, where efforts will focus on restoring degraded land, enhancing water replenishment through nature-based solutions, and promoting sustainable water management practices.

The project is being led by Global Water Challenge (GWC) and implemented by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in partnership with the Wami-Ruvu Basin Water Board (WRBWB). It is expected to deliver tangible outcomes on the ground, including tree planting and adoption of climate-resilient farming practices, benefiting at least 2,000 farmers.

The initiative forms part of the Coca-Cola system’s Africa Water Stewardship Initiative launched in 2024, a broader programme valued at nearly $25 million that aims to address water challenges in 20 African countries by 2030.

Coca-Cola Vice President for Franchise Operations in East and Central Africa, Alfred Olajide, said the investment comes at a time when water insecurity is increasing globally, driven by rising demand for safe and usable water.

“The Coca-Cola system remains committed to promoting water stewardship, improving water-use efficiency, and ensuring that safe water is returned to communities,” he said.

Coca-Cola Kwanza Managing Director David Chait noted that as part of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, the company has a responsibility to support communities facing water scarcity and to safeguard local water resources.

“This initiative will help protect key watersheds while improving access to water and sanitation services for communities,” he said.

IUCN Tanzania Country Representative Charles Oluchina said the project will focus on protecting and restoring the Ruvu sub-basin through sustainable environmental practices, while also improving livelihoods.

Stakeholders say the success of the initiative will depend on strong partnerships between government, private sector players, and civil society organisations working together to address water challenges and build a more sustainable future.