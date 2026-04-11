Commonwealth envoy Chakwera meets inquiry commission over poll-related violence

Dar es Salaam. Commonwealth envoy and former Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera, has held discussions with Tanzania’s Commission of Inquiry investigating violence linked to and following the October 29, 2025 General Election.

The engagement in Dar es Salaam forms part of a broader programme of consultations he is undertaking in the country under a mission mandated by the Commonwealth to support dialogue and reconciliation following the disputed polls.

He has already met several stakeholders, including political parties such as ACT Wazalendo, as well as representatives from government, civil society and religious organisations.

According to Chief Justice (rtd) Othman Chande, who chairs the commission, the two-hour engagement focused on its mandate, terms of reference and ongoing work related to election-related disturbances. During the meeting, the team briefed the envoy on its responsibilities and scope of work.

“Today we received the former President of Malawi, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, who is in Tanzania as a Commonwealth envoy. We held discussions for about two hours. The main issue was to explain the commission’s duties and terms of reference, which are already publicly known,” said Justice Chande.

He added that the commission also outlined its approach and the nature of issues under investigation as part of its inquiry process.

“We explained our mandate and how we intend to proceed with our work. We also informed him of the nature of questions we are handling and the processes we are following,” he said.

Justice Chande noted that the engagement was part of broader consultations being undertaken by the commission as it gathers information on the circumstances surrounding the violence.

Dr Chakwera is in Tanzania under the Commonwealth’s “Good Offices” initiative aimed at promoting dialogue and reconciliation following the elections.

He was appointed by Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, to engage a wide range of stakeholders, including government institutions, political parties, civil society organisations and religious leaders.

He is expected to continue his consultations until April 16, when he will conclude his visit and submit a report to the Commonwealth Secretariat.

The commission continues to investigate incidents of violence, alleged human rights violations and disruptions reported during and after the 2025 General Election.

Speaking after the meeting, Dr Chakwera expressed optimism about the ongoing engagements, saying stakeholders were focused on finding solutions.