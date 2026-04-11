Tanzania’s embassies face funding shortfall, weakening economic diplomacy efforts

Dar es Salaam. The Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Charles Kichere, has recommended that the government allocate sufficient funds to embassies and representative offices to enable them to effectively carry out economic diplomacy activities and strategic responsibilities.

CAG Kichere made these remarks in the 2024/25 Annual General Audit Report for the central government, which was presented in Parliament in Dodoma on Friday, April 10, 2026, just days after it had been submitted to President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

In the report, the CAG noted that his audit found a total of Sh188.73 billion had been allocated for the implementation of activities in 44 Tanzanian embassies and representative offices.

Of this amount, Sh14.12 billion, equivalent to seven percent, was specifically earmarked for core functions, including promoting trade, investment, tourism markets, and bilateral cooperation.

He explained that the remaining Sh174.61 billion, equivalent to 93 percent, was spent on operational costs such as rent, electricity, water, school fees, and foreign service allowances.

The CAG further stated that the funds disbursed to embassies and representative offices, amounting to Sh199.05 billion, exceeded the planned budget.

Of this, Sh14.09 billion (seven percent) was used for core activities, while Sh184.96 billion (93 percent) covered operational expenses.

He emphasised that the large share of funds spent on administrative and operational costs hindered embassies and representative offices from effectively carrying out strategic economic diplomacy functions.

“I recommend that the government ensure the availability of adequate funding and increase budget allocations for economic diplomacy activities in embassies and representative offices so that they can fulfil their strategic roles,” said CAG Kichere in the report.

At the same time, the audit revealed that the Sh199.05 billion sent to the 44 embassies and representative offices for the 2024/25 financial year was delayed, with transfers arriving between 30 and 75 days late each month throughout the year.

He said this delay affected the financial capacity of Tanzania’s embassies and representative offices to meet their obligations on time, including payment of rent, school fees, operational costs, and staff allowances.

“I reiterate my recommendation from last year that the government allocate sufficient budgets for embassies and representative offices and disburse the funds on time,” says the CAG in the report.

“This will enable embassies and representative offices to perform their key duties, such as paying rent, school fees, operational expenses, and staff allowances, without disruption, thereby maintaining the country’s positive international image,” stressed the CAG.

In addition to budgetary issues and delays, the CAG also highlighted delays in the issuance of credentials for ambassadors at some stations, recommending that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expedite the process.

He noted that the Embassy of Tanzania in Washington, D.C., is accredited to represent Tanzania in the United States, Mexico, and several international organisations.

However, the ambassador has yet to receive credentials for Mexico, despite repeated reminders and submission of credentials in February 2023.

Similarly, he stated that the Embassy of Tanzania in Muscat is accredited to represent Tanzania in Oman, Iran, and Yemen.

However, he says the ambassador has not yet received credentials for Iran and Yemen from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since his appointment in October 2023.

“I recommend that the government initiate diplomatic engagements with the government of Mexico to address the submitted credentials. Additionally, it should ensure that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation issues the required credentials to ambassadors stationed in Muscat and Moscow,” the CAG recommended in the report.

Scholar explains

Commenting on this section of the CAG report, a lecturer at the Centre for Foreign Relations (CFR), Mr Innocent Shoo, said that economic diplomacy is not just a slogan but a set of activities that require real resources: market research, relationship-building (networking), trade events, and follow-up on opportunities.

He noted that distributing Sh14 billion across 44 embassies translates into a very low average allocation per mission, creating challenges in attracting investors and markets, hiring experts, and maintaining visibility in host countries.

“It is important to set measurable targets for each embassy, recruit or deploy trade and investment experts, link diplomacy with the private sector, and conduct regular performance audits,” said Mr Shoo.