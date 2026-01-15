Coca-Cola Kwanza named Top Employer in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam.Coca-Cola Kwanza Ltd has been recognised as a Top Employer in Tanzania for 2026 by the Top Employers Institute, reaffirming the company’s growing reputation as one of the country’s leading workplaces.

The recognition places Coca-Cola Kwanza, a member of the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) group, among an elite group of employers that meet international standards in people management and workplace excellence.

It also forms part of a wider milestone for CCBA, which has been certified as a Top Employer in Africa for 2026 at regional level.

This marks the second consecutive year that CCBA has secured regional certification, with its operations in Tanzania, Ethiopia, South Africa and Uganda also earning country-level recognition.

All four markets improved their performance compared with the previous year, while 2026 also marks the first time CCBA operations in Botswana, Kenya and Mozambique have received the certification.

The Top Employers Institute, which operates in 125 countries and regions, is widely regarded as the global authority on human resources certification, benchmarking and advisory services. Its rigorous assessment is based on the HR Best Practices Survey, which evaluates organisations across six key areas: People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Employee Wellbeing.

Commenting on the achievement, Coca-Cola Kwanza General Manager David Chait said the recognition reflects the company’s long-term investment in its people and workplace culture.

“This certification demonstrates our commitment to creating an environment where our people can grow professionally, feel supported and be inspired to do their best work,” he said. “We offer more than just jobs — we provide opportunities for learning, development and meaningful careers within a passionate and caring team.”

Mr Chait added that the company’s people-first approach goes hand in hand with its business success and community impact.

“We thrive on delivering the brands that consumers love, while at the same time making a positive difference in the communities we serve. Investing in our people helps us build an inclusive and high-performing workplace that accelerates both individual and organisational growth,” he said.

He noted that Coca-Cola Kwanza’s philosophy is centred on empowering employees to take ownership of their careers. “At CCBA, we don’t simply hand you a role. We give you the tools, the challenge and the support to build a career that is truly your own.”