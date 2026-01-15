Yanga boost firepower with Okello, Depu as Pedro faces selection headache

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland Premier League reigning champions Young Africans (Yanga) have significantly strengthened their attacking department following the signings of attacking midfielder Allan Okello and Angolan striker Laurindo Dilson Maria Aurélio, popularly known as Depu.

The back-to-back acquisitions underline Yanga’s intent to remain competitive both domestically and on the continental stage, while also addressing areas that lacked cutting edge earlier in the season.

Okello’s arrival added creativity and drive in the advanced midfield areas, but the club has now gone a step further by reinforcing its striking force with the capture of Depu, who recently featured for Radomiak Radom of Poland.

The Angolan forward replaces Andy Boyeli, who had joined Yanga on loan from South African side Sekhukhune United.

Boyeli, however, failed to fully convince during his stay in Dar es Salaam, struggling to consistently meet the club’s high performance standards.

As a result, he has returned to his parent club, paving the way for Depu’s arrival as Yanga seek greater efficiency in front of goal.

Depu’s signing provides head coach Pedro Gonçalves with fresh attacking options, but it also presents a pleasant dilemma.

Yanga already boast experienced forwards in Prince Dube of Zimbabwe and Tanzanian Emmanuel Mwanengo, both of whom have contributed at different stages of the campaign.

Additionally, young striker Clement Mzize remains part of Pedro’s plans despite currently nursing an injury. Encouraging reports from the club indicate that Mzize is regaining fitness and could soon return to action, further increasing competition in the striking department.

While the front line grows stronger, Okello’s arrival has intensified competition in the attacking midfield roles.

The Ugandan playmaker faces stiff rivalry from established names including Maxi Nzengeli, Pacome Zouzoua, Celestin Ecua and Edmund John, all of whom are capable of operating behind the striker or on the attacking flanks.

The depth across these positions highlights Yanga’s ambition but also leaves Pedro with tough selection decisions as he balances form, fitness and tactical demands.