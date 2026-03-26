Coca-Cola system invests $1.94 million to boost water security in Tanzania’s Ruvu basin

Morogoro. The Coca-Cola system in Tanzania has announced a $1.94 million investment to support efforts aimed at restoring the Ruvu Basin, a key water source serving Dar es Salaam and other parts of eastern Tanzania.

In a press statement issued on March 25, 2026, the company said the project will focus on improving water replenishment through nature-based solutions, restoring catchment areas, and strengthening sustainable water management in the Ngerengere catchment, which forms part of the Ruvu sub-basin.

The initiative is being led by Global Water Challenge (GWC) and implemented by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in partnership with the Wami-Ruvu Basin Water Board (WRBWB).

It is expected to deliver practical interventions on the ground, including tree planting and the promotion of climate-resilient livelihood practices, with at least 2,000 farmers expected to benefit.

Vice President for Franchise Operations in East and Central Africa, Alfred Olajide, said the world is facing growing water insecurity, with safe and usable water increasingly becoming scarce in some areas as demand exceeds supply. He said the Coca-Cola system will continue prioritising water stewardship, increasing water use efficiency, and treating and returning safe water to communities.

Managing Director of Coca-Cola Kwanza, David Chait, said the company has a responsibility to support communities facing water scarcity and to help protect local water resources where it operates, particularly in areas experiencing severe challenges. He said the initiative aims to strengthen the health of key watersheds while improving access to water and sanitation services.

Country Representative of IUCN Tanzania, Charles Oluchina, said the organisation is proud to serve as the implementing partner alongside WRBWB, noting that the initiative will help protect and restore the Ruvu sub-basin by focusing on the Ngerengere catchment through nature-based solutions, while also improving water security and livelihoods for communities.

Olajide said partnerships are critical for the success of the programme, noting that Coca-Cola and its authorised bottlers are working with governments, businesses and civil society organisations to design and implement long-term solutions.