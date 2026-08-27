Concern as property owners, government differ on Sinza redevelopment plan

Dar es Salaam. The Minister of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, has insisted that his call to restart the Sinza redevelopment process represents the official government position, urging property owners to take it into consideration.

Dr Akwilapo made the clarification on August 11 following concerns from Sinza property owners over the proposed Sinza Redevelopment Plan (2026–2046), with the owners questioning how the new process was being introduced.

The property owners said they supported the redevelopment of Sinza but wanted the process to follow proper legal and administrative procedures, including clear documentation on the status of the previous planning process.

Speaking to The Citizen by phone, Dr Akwilapo said public statements made by government leaders should be treated as official positions and acted upon accordingly.

“How often do government leaders make statements in public and those statements are implemented? Should people wait for implementation?” he asked.

The minister said his decision to announce the restart followed complaints from property owners that they had not been adequately involved in the earlier planning process.

“They were saying they had not been involved, so I made the statement that the process was starting afresh,” he said.

Dr Akwilapo said the redevelopment plan was progressing well and that the government had taken steps to ensure new developments were consistent with the proposed plan.

“Basically, the plan is progressing well and we have already stopped issuing permits for developments that do not comply with the plan,” he said.

He said building permits would be issued to property owners whose proposed developments complied with the redevelopment plan.

For those who had not yet agreed to participate, the minister said they would eventually join once they understood the objectives and benefits of the programme.

“I said from the beginning that they will join when they understand. One day they will come and understand.

Those who agree to participate in the plan will have their properties improved and will be given a plan that is in line with the redevelopment programme,” he said.

The minister’s position is also reflected in a statement published on July 2 on the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development website under the headline, ‘Government to start issuing building permits to owners ready to participate in the Sinza redevelopment plan.’

However, Sinza property owners say the government must formally clarify the legal status of the previous process before a new one can begin. Speaking to The Citizen, property owner Nasra Jumanne said they wanted the government to confirm whether the previous process had been cancelled.

“If a process is being restarted, there must be a legal notice announcing it. We have continued asking about this notice, but we have not received any response,” she said.

Ms Jumanne said the concerns also extended to public education sessions scheduled to begin on August 9, with property owners questioning which version of the redevelopment plan was being presented.

“When we looked at the document, it had no covering letter identifying the issuing authority. We do not know whether it came from the ministry, the municipal council or another institution,” she said.

Chairman of the Sinza Property Owners Committee, Lumuli Mwaipopo, said the owners were not opposed to redevelopment but wanted the process properly documented.

“We need a written statement confirming that the previous process has ended and explaining how the new process will begin. Important decisions cannot be based on verbal communication; they must be documented,” he said.

Mr Mwaipopo also questioned a document titled ‘Work Plan for the Participation of Property and Homeowners in the Preparation of the Sinza Redevelopment Plan (2026–2046),’ which outlines nine activities and their timelines.

According to the committee, the document was circulated without an official covering letter indicating who prepared or authorised it.

“When we received the work plan, we asked who issued it. Was it the ministry, the municipal council or another authority? We have not received a clear explanation,” he said.

The committee also claims that government officials had promised to review objections submitted by residents, but no written response had been provided.

“When we look at how the process is moving without written explanations, it appears we are returning to the same draft plan that we raised objections against,” Mr Mwaipopo said.

The disagreement has also raised questions about how property owners will participate in the redevelopment and the role of investors expected to be involved in transforming Sinza.

At a meeting held on August 1, 2026, property owners in Sinza Ward resolved not to participate in activities linked to the current redevelopment process until their concerns were formally addressed.