Samia reshuffles regional leadership, gives former MPs new roles

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has reshuffled regional leadership, appointing four new regional commissioners (RCs) and transferring six others in changes that have also given senior government positions to two former MPs who lost Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) nominations ahead of the 2025 General Election.

Among those appointed are former Misungwi MP Alexander Pastory Mnyeti, who has been named Geita Regional Commissioner, and former Maswa East MP Stanslaus Haroon Nyongo, who will head Pwani Region.

The appointments were announced on August 27, 2026, in a statement issued by Chief Secretary Ambassador Moses Kusiluka and signed by State House Director of Communications Bakari Machumu.

Both Mr Mnyeti and Mr Nyongo sought CCM nominations to retain their parliamentary seats in the 2025 General Election but lost in the party’s internal selection process.

Mr Mnyeti contested the CCM primary for Misungwi Constituency in Mwanza Region in August 2025, losing to Slivery Luboja. Mr Mnyeti received 3,249 votes against Mr Luboja’s 9,684.

He first won the Misungwi seat in the 2020 General Election after defeating then-incumbent Charles Kitwanga. He later served as Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries.

Mr Nyongo, meanwhile, sought CCM’s nomination to retain the Maswa East seat in Simiyu Region, which he had represented for two terms since 2015.

He lost the nomination to Dr George Venance Lugomela in the August 2025 CCM primaries.

The appointments give both former legislators new senior government positions, with Mr Mnyeti taking charge of Geita and Mr Nyongo moving to Pwani.

President Hassan also appointed CP Salum Rashid Hamduni, formerly Shinyanga Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), as Mwanza Regional Commissioner, while former deputy minister Jumanne Abdallah Sagini was appointed Mbeya Regional Commissioner.

Several serving RCs have also been transferred.

Martine Reuben Shigela has moved from Geita to Manyara, while Said Mohamed Mtanda has been transferred from Mwanza to Simiyu, replacing Anamringi Macha, who has retired.

Abubakar Mussa Kunenge has moved from Pwani to Songwe, replacing Jabiri Omari Makame, who will be assigned other duties.

Beno Moris Malisa has been transferred from Mbeya to Tabora, replacing Paul Matiko Chacha, who was appointed CCM National Executive Committee Secretary responsible for the Organisation Department.

Adam Kighoma Malima has moved from Morogoro to Lindi, replacing Zainab Telack, who has retired.

Queen Cuthbert Sendiga has also been transferred from Manyara to Morogoro.

The changes have also affected RASs.

Richard Marcellino Kayombo has been appointed RAS for Pwani, while Balandya Mayuganya Elikana has been transferred from Mwanza to Mbeya.

Dr Fatuma Ramadhan Mganga has moved from Singida to Mwanza, Pili Hassan Mnyema from Pwani to Shinyanga and Rodrick Lazaro Mpogolo from Mbeya to Singida.