Johnson takes Tanzania’s golf development to the next level

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian golf development professional and R&A Scholar Johnson John has returned from the Royal and Ancient Golf Club Scholarship Leadership Conference 2026 in St Andrews, Scotland, with a renewed perspective on leadership and a strengthened vision for the future of golf.

Held from August 17–23, the conference brought together ten emerging leaders from across the United States, Canada, Romania, Ireland, Scotland and Australia. The program featured leadership development, industry engagement, networking and golf, with scholars gaining insight from senior leaders and professionals across different areas of the golf industry.

For Johnson, the experience reinforced a belief that has shaped his work in golf development: golf is not only a sport, but a powerful tool for developing people and creating stronger communities.

“My focus is golf development, particularly grassroots development. I believe the values that golf teaches discipline, integrity, respect, patience and responsibility — can help develop quality individuals. When we develop quality individuals, we create stronger communities and contribute to the development of our country.”

The experience in St Andrews also broadened his understanding of how golf can contribute to Tanzania’s future.

Johnson believes Tanzania has an opportunity to learn from established golf markets, adapt international best practices and develop systems that reflect the country’s own potential.

“I want to see Tanzania become a recognised destination for golf — a country capable of hosting international events, developing strong infrastructure, building better systems and creating meaningful pathways for young people to participate and develop through the game.”

His vision extends beyond participation and competition. Johnson is focused on raising the professional standards of golf in Tanzania and building an ecosystem that can meet international standards.

This includes developing stronger golf infrastructure, improving training and development systems, strengthening governance and administration, investing in qualified professionals and creating programmes that are sustainable, measurable and capable of connecting Tanzania with the wider international golf community.

He believes that better infrastructure and professional standards are fundamental to putting Tanzania on the global golf map that creating the capacity to host international events, attract golf tourism and investment, develop competitive talent, and provide more young people with access to quality golf opportunities.

His vision places particular emphasis on grassroots and junior development, quality training, sustainable programmes, stronger golf infrastructure and professional systems for the growth and administration of the sport.

A Journey built on support

Reflecting on the journey, Johnson says the opportunity would not have been possible without the people and institutions who believed in him.

“First and foremost, I give thanks to God. Every opportunity, every step and every achievement begins with His grace, and I remain deeply grateful.”

He expressed his sincere appreciation to the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews for providing the opportunity to be part of the leadership conference and for investing in the development of emerging leaders across the global golf community.

He also thanked The R&A Foundation for its continued investment in the scholarship programme and The R&A for the knowledge, mentorship, relationships and experiences that have contributed significantly to his development.

Johnson further recognised the Tanzania Golf Union for believing in his potential and supporting his journey in golf development.

He also expressed special appreciation to The Peninsula Club, which he proudly considers his home, for its continued enthusiasm, encouragement and support for his personal growth, leadership development and contribution to golf in Tanzania.

“I am grateful to every institution and every individual who has walked this journey with me. There are people within the golf industry who have shared their knowledge, opened doors, encouraged me and believed in what I am trying to achieve.

I am equally grateful to those outside the golf industry who have supported me with their encouragement, trust and belief. Every message, every conversation and every act of support has meant something.”

The St Andrews experience has strengthened Johnson’s determination to contribute to a golf ecosystem in Tanzania that creates opportunities, develops people and builds towards international standards.