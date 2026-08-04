Contract farming touted as key to boosting farmers' incomes at Nane Nane forum

Dodoma. Contract farming has been identified as a key driver of agricultural transformation, with farmers urged to embrace structured partnerships to improve productivity, secure reliable markets and increase their incomes.

The message emerged during a forum hosted by the Cereals and Other Produce Regulatory Authority (COPRA) at its pavilion during the ongoing Nane Nane Agricultural Exhibition in Dodoma, bringing together farmers, agribusiness players and development partners to discuss ways of strengthening Tanzania's grain and mixed crops value chain.

Experts said contract farming provides farmers with greater certainty by guaranteeing markets for their produce while offering access to quality inputs, technical support and pre-agreed pricing arrangements.

They noted that the model reduces marketing risks and gives farmers the confidence to invest in improved farming practices, leading to higher productivity, better-quality produce and increased profitability.

Representatives from COPRA, CARE International and NorgesVel shared experiences on supporting farmers through sustainable agricultural practices, improved extension services and stronger coordination across agricultural value chains.

They said well-structured contract farming arrangements create mutual benefits for farmers and buyers by ensuring consistent product quality, reliable supplies and improved market access.

The interactive session also gave farmers an opportunity to seek clarification on how to join contract farming schemes, understand contractual obligations and meet quality standards required by processors and export markets.

Experts encouraged farmers to join organised groups and cooperatives to strengthen their bargaining power, improve compliance with contractual requirements and enhance access to formal markets.

Beyond the discussions, visitors toured the COPRA pavilion to learn more about the authority's initiatives to formalise the grain and mixed crops sector, promote quality standards and connect producers with new market opportunities.

Participants described the forum as one of the most practical sessions at this year's exhibition, saying it provided valuable insights into how contract farming can deliver more predictable incomes while supporting the long-term growth and competitiveness of Tanzania's agricultural sector.