Lifeline for Zanzibar children as UAE Fund offers free heart surgeries in India

Unguja. Approximately 200 children with heart conditions are expected to be examined and given specialized treatment free of charge, with critical cases referred to India for advanced surgical procedures.

The screening is being conducted through a six-day medical camp in Zanzibar, sponsored by the UAE’s Nahr Al Hayat Fund, an initiative of the Emirates Red Crescent, in collaboration with the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

Speaking after visiting the camp at Urban West Regional Hospital, Lumumba on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Zanzibar acting Minister of Health, Dr Saada Mkuya Salum, said the initiative aims to diagnose children early and ensure prompt treatment.

“We target reaching 200 children. Establishing these camps will assist many in obtaining cardiac care after screening, particularly those from low-income families who lack financial means,” she said.

Dr Mkuya urged parents and guardians to bring their children for examination whenever such camps are organized to early combat preventable childhood illnesses.

“Public awareness regarding heart treatment services has increased significantly; hence, we urge citizens to turn out in large numbers to access these services,” she added.

Early detection and global support

The Head of the Zanzibar International Cooperation Unit, Dr Juma Ali Makame, stated that children aged between one day and 15 years are receiving cardiac disease screening and care at the camp.

PAEDIATRIC CARE: Zanzibar Acting Minister of Health, Dr Saada Mkuya Salum, checks on children admitted with heart conditions at the Urban West Regional Hospital-Lumumba in Unguja on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. PHOTO | JESSE MIKOFU

He confirmed that the Ministry of Health Zanzibar organized the camp alongside the Nahr Al Hayat Fund from the UAE to enable early detection of congenital and acquired heart defects.

“Children diagnosed with severe heart conditions will receive specialized surgical treatment in India through the UAE institution's humanitarian program,” noted Dr Makame.

He explained that such medical camps are deployed following baseline assessments by the Ministry and health experts indicating a high prevalence of paediatric cardiac conditions in the archipelago.

“Whenever we observe a surge in children with heart issues, the government collaborates with international health experts to organize outreach camps for early intervention,” he said.

Dr Makame highlighted the magnitude of the problem, revealing that during July 2026 alone, 400 children were screened and diagnosed with heart issues across Zanzibar.

Out of those, 150 children are currently awaiting specialized surgical intervention.

Relief for local families

Parents who accompanied their children to the camp commended the initiative, noting that localized medical camps relieve families of immense logistical and financial burdens.

“Today I brought my child for follow-up care, although he previously underwent heart surgery in India,” said Ms Farhat Osman, mother to young Ally Shaaban.

Another parent, Ms Shenuu Ali Suleiman, noted that the camp allows patients to access initial diagnostic services without traveling long distances or incurring unaffordable medical bills.

Similarly, Ms Ramla Khamis appealed to the government to establish domestic medical camps for other pediatric conditions to ease the strain on vulnerable families.