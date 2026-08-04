Why early breastfeeding protects mothers from heavy bleeding, cancer

Tanga. For many years, the debate surrounding breastfeeding has focused primarily on its benefits for infants.

However, health experts explain that breastfeeding mothers also benefit significantly, including experiencing a reduced risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer, reduced heavy post-partum bleeding, and improved overall health.

Speaking on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, as Tanzania joins the rest of the world in commemorating the World Breastfeeding Week, celebrated globally every year from August 1 to 7, the director of nutrition services in the Ministry of Health, Ms Neema Joshua, highlighted the importance of optimal child feeding practices.

She noted that for exclusive breastfeeding to succeed, mothers must learn to express milk correctly, store it safely, and feed their infants when away due to professional or personal responsibilities.

“An infant under six months should not be given any other food or drink. Therefore, it is essential that mothers know how to express milk, store it properly, and feed their babies when absent,” said Joshua.

The expert said that breast milk can be safely kept at room temperature for up to six hours.

Refrigerated milk remains safe for up to three days, while frozen milk in a freezer retains its quality for three to six months if stored correctly.

Ms Joshua emphasised that breastfeeding yields immense benefits for the mother, child, family, and national health.

For mothers, it fosters a strong emotional bond with their babies, nurturing feelings of affection from the initial days after birth.

Beyond strengthening maternal bonding, breastfeeding lowers the incidence of breast and ovarian cancers while mitigating the likelihood of heavy post-partum haemorrhage.

“When a mother gives birth, she should initiate breastfeeding within one hour after delivery. That step helps the uterus contract quickly, thus reducing the risk of excessive bleeding,” she explained.

Furthermore, she said frequent day and night breastfeeding can delay the return of menstruation and ovulation in some postpartum women.

While this condition can assist as a natural birth spacing method, expert medical advice should always guide family planning.

MsJoshua Neema underscored that babies should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months because their digestive systems are not mature enough to process other foods.

Mother's milk contains nutrients, enzymes, and antibodies that foster digestive maturity and fortify the child's immune system against common childhood illnesses.

“Internal organs such as the liver, pancreas, and the broader digestive system are not fully developed at birth. That is why maternal milk is the safest food fulfilling all nutritional requirements during that critical period,” she noted.

She warned that introducing complementary foods prematurely increases the risk of gastrointestinal complications and long-term health problems.

Despite these advantages, Ms Joshua pointed out persistent hurdles preventing some mothers from breastfeeding effectively.

Demanding work environments and income-generating commitments frequently restrict the time mothers spend with their infants.

She urged broader public education on milk expression and storage to ensure infants receive essential nourishment even when mothers are away.

Another common obstacle stems from improper breastfeeding techniques.

Some mothers falsely believe their milk supply is insufficient, when the real issue is infrequent nursing.

Frequent suckling stimulates greater milk production in the mother's body.

“Some mothers nurse for just a few minutes before detaching the baby. An infant should suckle until releasing the breast naturally after feeding to satisfaction. This ensures they receive both foremilk and calorie-dense hindmilk,” she advised.

Ms Joshua added that milk production is influenced by maternal emotional well-being.

Stress, fatigue, and sleep deprivation lower hormone levels that stimulate lactation.

Consequently, breastfeeding mothers require a serene environment, adequate nutrition, and robust family support to fulfill this role efficiently.

Beyond individual efforts, successful breastfeeding relies heavily on cooperation from families, employers, and the wider community.

Fathers play a pivotal role by ensuring mothers enjoy a supportive atmosphere, nutritious meals, adequate rest, and assistance with household chores so they can dedicate time to infant care.

“No mother provided with a conducive environment to nurture her child would choose to leave them unsupported. A breastfeeding mother requires strong family support to care for her infant properly,” she said.

She added that heavy domestic workloads at home can prevent mothers from nursing frequently, directly affecting overall milk production.

Regarding employers, Ms Joshua noted that government regulations direct workplaces to establish family-friendly environments, including designated spaces for breastfeeding or expressing milk.

This initiative benefits both employees and employers, as mothers work with greater focus and reduced anxiety knowing their infants are well-fed and safe.

“When a mother is confident that her baby is safe and receiving proper nourishment, her workplace efficiency increases and stress levels drop,” she said.

Despite ongoing public health education, misconceptions linger. Some families falsely believe maternal milk alone cannot satisfy a baby's needs during the first six months, leading them to introduce water, porridge, or solid foods prematurely.

Ms Joshua dispelled this view, confirming that breast milk contains adequate water, essential nutrients, and energy required for optimal growth during the first half-year of life.

“Mother's milk satisfies the child completely for the first six months. The key requirement is ensuring the child suckles frequently and correctly,” she stressed.

Preparations for successful lactation begin during pregnancy through proper maternal nutrition.

Expectant mothers are encouraged to consume balanced diets rich in protein, vitamins, minerals, and energy-dense foods to prepare their bodies for post-delivery milk production.

A mother's health forms the foundation of her child's health; hence, adequate nutrition before and after childbirth represents a vital investment in child development.

Tanga regional nutrition officer, Ms Sakina Mustafa, addressed the misapprehension among some young mothers who avoid breastfeeding due to fears of altering their breast shape.

She stressed that this practice deprives children of their fundamental right to proper nutrition.

“Some mothers fear breastfeeding because they worry their breasts will sag. They must understand that maternal milk is the gold standard of infant nutrition from birth to six months,” said Ms Mustafa.

She cautioned coastal communities against using heavy perfumes during lactation.

According to her, infants identify their mothers through natural scent alongside breast milk, and strong artificial fragrances can confuse babies, causing them to refuse nursing.