Court upholds death sentence for domestic worker over the murder of ex-Tanapa official

Arusha. The Court of Appeal of Tanzania has upheld the death sentence imposed on a domestic worker who murdered his employer, a former Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) official, in 2015.

The appellate judgement leaves Mr Ismail Sangwa facing execution, pending any application for legal review before the Court of Appeal or a constitutional presidential pardon.

Court records established that Mr Sangwa attacked the Tanapa official with a machete, nearly decapitating him, before concealing the victim's body inside the boot of his Mazda motor vehicle, which was subsequently abandoned at Kikwakwaru B in Arusha.

On March 13, 2023, Justice Joachim Tiganga of the High Court (Arusha Registry) convicted Mr Sangwa of intentional murder and sentenced him to death.

Mr Sangwa appealed against the decision, but the Court of Appeal dismissed his application.

Delivering judgement in Criminal Appeal No. 579 of 2023, a panel of three appellate judges, Winifrida Korosso, Lilian Mashaka, and Paul Ngwembe, ruled that the prosecution successfully proved the capital charge beyond any reasonable doubt.

The judgement, delivered on July 31, 2026, was published on the TanzLII judicial database on August 3, 2026.

The crime occurred on December 18, 2015, in the Corridor area of Uzunguni, Arusha.

Mr Sangwa was charged with decapitating his employer, Mr Emily Kisamo.

Timeline of events

Prosecution evidence showed that on December 19, 2015, police in Arusha received a missing person report concerning the Tanapa official and initiated investigations.

Shortly after, Mr Kisamo's white Mazda was found abandoned at Kikwakwaru B, Njiro.

The vehicle was towed to Arusha Central Police Station, where officers subsequently discovered the deceased’s body inside the boot.

Evidence confirmed that Mr Sangwa had been employed as a domestic worker since 2014 by Mr Kisamo and his wife, Ms Caroline Lukumay, who married in 2010.

Ms Lukumay served as prosecution witness number one.

At the time of the incident, Ms Lukumay was studying at Arusha University and occasionally stayed in student accommodation while maintaining regular telephone contact with her husband.

On December 18, 2015, Ms Lukumay became concerned when her husband failed to answer her calls.

An unanswered text message sent at 3:48 pm prompted her to return home at 6:30 pm, where she found Mr Sangwa alone.

When questioned, Mr Sangwa claimed his employer had driven away the previous day, December 17, at 11:00 am.

Following unsuccessful efforts to reach her husband, Ms Lukumay filed a missing person report with the police.

Vehicle discovery and arrest

Station Sergeant Evarist Shayo, patrolling Njiro, received reports of an abandoned, locked vehicle at Kikwakwaru B.

Police dispatched a recovery breakdown truck, towing the vehicle to the Central Police Station as found property.

Ms Lukumay, who was at the station following up on her report, identified the vehicle.

Officers advised her to return home and report back the following day.

Upon arriving home, Ms Lukumay noticed the house was disarranged with several household items displaced, prompting her to inform the police.

The following day, police officers accompanied Ms Lukumay to the scene where the car was found.

A third witness, Namsifu Ayo, reported seeing a young man wearing a red shirt, brown trousers, and a red jacket park the vehicle on December 18, before leaving on foot.

Ms Lukumay subsequently provided spare keys to the police, who opened the trunk and discovered Mr Kisamo’s body.

Following his arrest, prosecution evidence indicated that Mr Sangwa admitted during interrogation to striking his employer with a machete in the sitting room before placing the body in the boot.

Detectives, led by Sergeant Leonia, recovered key exhibits with the suspect’s assistance, including a blood-stained machete, bedsheets, towels, a Maasai shawl, Sh4 million in cash, and mobile phones.

Forensic samples were collected from the machete, Mr Sangwa’s clothing, the vehicle, and the deceased’s wounds for DNA analysis.

Defence claims rejected

In his defence, Mr Sangwa denied involvement, raising an alibi.

He claimed he was arrested upon returning to Arusha from his uncle’s funeral in Dodoma, producing a bus ticket dated December 12, 2015, to prove his absence from the scene.

He further denied being employed by the deceased.

However, after evaluating the evidence, the High Court convicted him.

Although the Court of Appeal noted merit in some of Mr Sangwa’s six appeal grounds, it ruled that they did not alter the case outcome.

Appellate ruling

Appellate judges noted there was no dispute that the deceased met a violent death, leaving the identification of the perpetrator as the primary legal issue.

The Court held that DNA evidence from the Government Chemist Laboratory Authority confirmed that blood on Mr Sangwa’s clothing matched the victim’s DNA profile.

"This directly links the appellant to the deceased’s death. Under these circumstances, his alibi is refuted by forensic evidence alongside undisputed facts," ruled the bench.

Undisputed facts showed Mr Sangwa lived with the deceased as a domestic worker, knew him well, and that the body was recovered from the victim’s vehicle following his death.

The judges noted that scientific DNA findings, combined with the post-mortem report and testimonies from witnesses four, six, seven, and ten, established an unbroken chain of circumstantial evidence.

The Court observed that Mr Sangwa was the last person seen with the deceased, vanished without explanation, and provided false statements regarding his employer’s whereabouts.