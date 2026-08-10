Sh120 million up for grabs as CRDB Marathon brings Trey Songz to Dar

Dar es Salaam. A total of Sh120 million will be up for grabs in prize money at this year’s CRDB International Marathon, with organisers promising a bigger sporting and entertainment weekend highlighted by the appearance of American R&B star Trey Songz.

The marathon, scheduled for August 16 in Dar es Salaam, will feature a 42-kilometre full marathon, a half marathon, 10-kilometre and five-kilometre races, as well as a 65-kilometre cycling event.

CRDB Foundation Executive Director Tully Esther Mwambapa said the increased prize money is intended to attract more participants and motivate athletes to compete at a higher level.

Winners of the 42-kilometre race, in both the men’s and women’s categories, will each receive Sh12 million, while runners-up will pocket Sh5 million each. Third-placed finishers will receive Sh2 million each.

In the half marathon, winners will take home Sh6 million, with second and third-placed finishers receiving Sh2 million and Sh1 million respectively.

The 10-kilometre race will offer Sh2 million to each winner, while runners-up will receive Sh500,000 and third-placed finishers Sh300,000.

Meanwhile, winners of the 65-kilometre cycling race will receive Sh3 million, while second and third-placed cyclists will take home Sh1.5 million and Sh1 million respectively.

Tully said the financial incentives form part of the bank’s wider efforts to use sport to promote healthy lifestyles, nurture talent and support community development.

“We have increased the prize money to provide greater motivation to participants while contributing to the development of sports in the country,” she said.

Beyond the races, the marathon weekend will also feature the IMBEJU Sauti Moja Concert, a new entertainment event designed to combine music, sport and social initiatives.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, August 14, at the TTCL Grounds in Kijitonyama, Dar es Salaam, with Trey Songz expected to headline the event.

The American singer is expected to arrive in Tanzania on August 12, ahead of his performance. “We will have many artists performing at the concert, although the headline artist will be Trey Songz from the United States. It is part of a weekend that brings together sports, music and investment in the community,” said Tully.

Other performers expected at the concert include Nigerian singer BNXN, popularly known as Buju, South African DJ and producer Kabza De Small, and Tanzanian artists Mbosso and G Nako.

Trey Songz, whose career spans R&B, soul and hip-hop, is known for songs such as Bottoms Up, Slow Motion, Say Aah, Na Na, Can’t Help but Wait and Heart Attack