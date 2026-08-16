Kenyan runners dominate CRDB Marathon as Tanzania builds towards Afcon 2027

Dar es Salaam. Kenyan runners dominated the seventh edition of the CRDB Bank International Marathon yesterday, claiming most top positions in the 42km and half-marathon races as Tanzania showcased its growing capacity to stage major sporting events ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

About 17,000 participants competed in the 42km, half-marathon and 10km races at the Posta Grounds in Kijitonyama, with Kenyan and Tanzanian athletes providing the strongest competition.

Abraham Kiptum won the men's 42km race in 2:15:33, ahead of compatriot James Mwangi (2:16:11), while Tanzania's Marco Sylvester was third in 2:16:33.

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Kenya also swept the women's 42km podium, with Joyce Kemuma winning in 2:35:26, followed by Jacinta Chepkoech and Jane Chelagant.

The 42km winners received Sh12 million each, runners-up Sh5 million and third-placed finishers Sh2 million.

Kenya's Simon Kelenzyoki won the men's half marathon in 1:15:33, with Tanzania's Ebei Francis second and Boay Dawi third.

Rebecca Chepkwemoi claimed the women's half marathon in 1:12:42, ahead of Tanzania's Failuna Matanga and Kenya's Irine Mkungu.

Half-marathon winners received Sh6 million, runners-up Sh2 million and third-placed finishers Sh1 million.

Tanzanian runners dominated the 10km races, sweeping both podiums. Jumanne Ngoya won the men's race in 29:53, followed by Benard Geay and Shedrack Hasani.

Transfora Mussa won the women's race in 34:00, ahead of Anna Dolomongo and Agnes Mwanghui.

CRDB Bank Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdulmajid Nsekela said the marathon was becoming an important platform for developing competitive athletics.

“The marathon has continued to grow in both participation and competitiveness, giving athletes an opportunity to test themselves against some of the best runners in the region,” said Dr Nsekela.

Speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Lameck Nchemba, Second Vice President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar Hemed Suleiman Abdulla said the event demonstrated Tanzania's ability to host major sporting competitions.

“The level of competition we have witnessed shows that Tanzania can host major sporting events that attract athletes from across the region and create opportunities for our local runners to compete at a higher level,” said Abdulla.

Tanzania will co-host AFCON 2027 with Kenya and Uganda, placing greater demands on the country's sporting infrastructure and event-management capacity.

The Government has allocated Sh519.6 billion to the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports for the 2026/27 financial year, with sports infrastructure and AFCON preparations among its priorities.