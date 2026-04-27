CRDB Foundation’s Sh3 billion Ilemela plan

Mwanza. More than 7,000 women entrepreneurs have benefited from a financial inclusion programme after CRDB Bank Foundation announced a Sh3 billion initiative aimed at supporting women-owned businesses in Ilemela and Mwanza Region.
The programme, implemented in collaboration with Kafiti Foundation, also included the disbursement of about Sh760 million in seed capital as part of the broader empowerment package.
The Mwanamke na Kafiti conference brought together women entrepreneurs from across the region and was officially opened by Mwanza Regional Commissioner Said Mtanda, who represented the Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups Dorothy Gwajima.