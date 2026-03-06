CRDB, MCL push for women’s financial inclusion

Dar es Salaam. Financial and business leaders have called for stronger financial discipline, better access to finance, and more opportunities for women entrepreneurs during the CRDB Bank International Women’s Day breakfast forum, organised by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) in partnership with CRDB Bank.

Held on Friday, March 6, 2026, the forum brought together bankers, entrepreneurs, and financial experts to share insights on how women can grow their businesses and increase their participation in economic activities.

CRDB Bank Plc director of human resources, Mr Godfrey Rutasingwa, said empowering women remains central to the bank’s commitment to inclusive economic growth.

“The saying ‘you give to receive’ may sound simple, but in this context, it is revolutionary, because it represents something that must be practised every day in supporting women,” he said.

Mr Rutasingwa noted that the bank has consistently invested in initiatives aimed at empowering women economically and professionally.

“We have invested in education, allocating more than Sh5 billion annually to initiatives that empower women. We have also created opportunities for women to grow, lead, and participate fully in the economy,” he said.

He added that women have increasingly benefited from these opportunities, particularly in entrepreneurship and sales.

“Beyond opportunities, we have focused on creating a safe working environment where women are protected from harassment and receive equal pay. Empowering women is not simply a slogan for a special day; it is a continuous commitment practised every day,” he said.

CRDB Bank Plc director of corporate affairs and managing director of CRDB Bank Foundation, Ms Tullyesther Mwambapa, said the bank continues to prioritise gender equality, diversity, and collaboration in its programmes.

She explained that through partnerships and community initiatives, the bank implements programmes aimed at strengthening entrepreneurship, youth innovation, and financial inclusion.

“We focus on entrepreneurship development, drive youth innovation in employment, financial, and education. Through all efforts in collaboration and partnership, we aim to make a difference across the globe,” she said, adding that empowering women leaders remains a key priority.

“We are the only organisation that has invested heavily in empowering women leaders to ensure they thrive. Providing women with leadership opportunities is vital,” she said.