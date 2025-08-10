Creative advocacy sparks change in Tanzania’s menstrual health battle

Dar es Salaam. In Tanzania, conversations around menstruation have long been shrouded in silence, shame, and misinformation. But a new wave of youth-led advocacy is transforming the way menstrual health is discussed.

Using music, storytelling, film, and debate to bring the issue out of the shadows and into the public eye, Young and Alive Initiative, a local organisation, is taking a new approach to a deeply rooted social challenge — unsafe menstruation.

Speaking at the launch of the latest special-educative film namely, “Badili Flow”, on August 8, 2025, Young and Alive director, Ms Cecilia Shirima, said time has come to confront the stigma that continues to harm Tanzanian girls.

“We realised the conversation around safe menstruation needs a new approach. We must reach young people in ways that speak to their world — through stories, film, music, and real-life experiences,” said Ms Shirima.

The group’s latest initiative includes short films set in schools that depict the very real challenges girls face when their periods start during class: laughter, isolation, and, in many cases, dropping out of school altogether.

“Many school environments are not menstruation-friendly. Toilets are unsafe or unhygienic, and when a girl starts her period unexpectedly, boys who’ve never been taught about menstruation are often the first to mock her,” she explained.

A national challenge with lasting impact

The lack of proper menstrual hygiene in schools is a persistent challenge in Tanzania. According to the Ministry of Health, nearly one in four girls miss school during their period due to lack of access to sanitary pads, clean water, or private spaces. For some, it leads to permanent dropout.

“This is not just a women’s issue,” Ms Shirima stressed. “Our slogan says it clearly: ‘Safe Menstruation is Everyone’s Responsibility’. We need to educate boys, parents, teachers and the entire community.”

In 2017, the Tanzanian government scrapped the Value Added Tax (VAT) on sanitary pads to improve affordability, but later it returned the VAT, thus leaving the impact in a mix with pads remaining out of reach for many families living below the poverty line.

To address this, advocacy organisations have intensified efforts to make the affected girls part of the solution, training young people as peer educators and champions of change.

“We work with university students, young people with little formal education, and everyone in between,” said Ms Shirima. “They create their own music, write scripts for films, and lead school debates. It’s peer-to-peer learning, and it’s powerful.”

Over the coming weeks, the Young and Alive Initiative will launch school campaigns that include video screenings, music performances, and open forums. These tools, said Ms Shirima, are designed to spark honest discussions.

“Instead of walking into a classroom and starting a lecture, we play a short film showing what girls go through. That opens the door for conversation. Then a health expert steps in to explain, answer questions, and offer practical solutions.”

The content will be shared widely on social media, WhatsApp groups, and school platforms to ensure it reaches students even during holidays.

For a student at the Institute of Social Work, Janeth Nyankweli, digital advocacy has been a game-changer.

“So many girls suffer in silence because they’ve been taught that periods are something to hide. These videos and songs give them a voice. They realise they’re not alone,” she said.

Judith Joseph from Binti Foundation, agrees that tech-based advocacy is key. “When girls see their peers on screen confidently talking about menstruation, they find the courage to speak up. That’s how we start breaking the cycle of shame,” she said.

A public health specialist based in Mwanza, Dr Fatma Ramadhani, said stigma and poor menstrual hygiene management are major public health issues.

“Girls using unsafe materials or missing school due to menstruation are more likely to suffer long-term consequences, from infections to early marriage and school dropout,” she said. “When we empower girls with knowledge, resources, and dignity, we strengthen the whole society.”

Dr Ramadhani added that safe menstruation should be integrated into national education policy, and praised efforts by civil society to fill the gap.

“It’s encouraging to see young people taking the lead. These creative approaches can go where textbooks cannot.”

Back on the ground, Ms Shirima remains hopeful.