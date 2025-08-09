Samia urges CCM unity ahead of 2025 polls

Dar es Salaam. Ruling party presidential candidate and incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called on Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) members to close ranks and unite behind the party’s campaign to secure victory in the forthcoming General Election.

The party concluded primary elections last week and the central committee is analyzing the results before announcing their prospective candidates.

President Hassan was approved by her party to contest for president and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) opened the doors for nomination on Saturday, with CCM candidates being the first to collect the forms.

Speaking shortly after collecting her presidential nomination form, President Hassan stressed that unity was crucial for a resounding CCM win.

“I strongly urge all CCM members that, as is our tradition, once the primaries complete, internal factions must come to an end,” she said. “We must move forward as one team, united and strong, to ensure a landslide victory.”

The President noted that CCM delegates had already voted for parliamentary and ward councillor candidates, with official nominations set to be confirmed in the coming days.

She was accompanied at INEC by her running mate, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, who is also the party’s secretary general.

President Hassan told members that the election whistle had already been blown and that official campaigns would start on August 29, ahead of polling day on October 29, 2025.

“Over the next five years, as we implement Vision 2050, we will achieve even greater milestones. The journey officially begins on the 28th of this month,” she said. “This election is not just a personal journey or one for CCM alone, but for all Tanzanians. It is a moment for citizens to choose a party with dignity and a real plan to build a sustainable economy.”

She said CCM had delivered on the promises of its current manifesto and would, in due course, unveil the next set of commitments.

CCM deputy chairperson for mainland Mr Steven Wassira said the campaign would be anchored on two pillars — the achievements of the outgoing manifesto and the ambitions of a new 2030 plan.





“This is a direct fulfilment of the National Congress resolution in January, when President Samia was endorsed unanimously as our sole presidential candidate,” he said. “Our campaign machinery is ready, tested, and running smoothly. We will take our message to every corner of Tanzania.”

Mr Wassira said the party’s confidence was rooted in tangible achievements. “We made bold promises and delivered. Tanzanians can see the results in every town and village. With our 2030 manifesto, we aim for an even more developed nation,” he said, adding in Swahili: “Even if 1,000 candidates enter the race, CCM has nothing to fear. On a journey through crocodile waters, you’re bound to see a few lizards.”

Dr Nchimbi thanked President Hassan for her trust in him, pledging to work closely with her to secure victory and implement the party’s commitments.

Speaking on behalf of all regional CCM chairpersons, Dodoma chairperson Mr Adam Kimbisa described the occasion as historic, saying: “For us, this is a long-awaited day to witness our one and only candidate being endorsed with overwhelming support.”

Other presidential candidate collect nomination forms

Some other presidential candidates collected the nomination forms on Saturday as the race was opened.

The NRA presidential candidate, Hassan Almas, and his running mate, Hamisi Hassan Majukumu, arrived at the INEC offices where they were received by the director of elections, Mr Ramadhan Kailima.

Their entourage included others travelling in three small vehicles adorned with the party’s flags.

Also present were motorcyclists who had fixed large flags to the rear seats of their motorbikes.

The presidential candidate for the AAFP, Mr Kunje Ngombale, also collected nomination forms for the presidency, declaring that his government would be energetic, action-oriented governance.

“My government will have three priorities — first, patriotism; second, patriotism; and third, patriotism for our nation,” he said.