Mpina, Othman land in Zanzibar with pledge to restore dignity, share wealth

Unguja — ACT-Wazalendo’s newly nominated presidential candidate for the United Republic of Tanzania, Luhaga Mpina, has vowed to “make history” in the October 29, 2025, general election, promising that the country’s vast resources will finally benefit ordinary Tanzanians.

Speaking alongside Zanzibar’s presidential hopeful, Othman Masoud, at a high-energy rally in Michenzani, Unguja, Mpina said an ACT-Wazalendo government would unblock stalled projects and ensure economic gains reach citizens.

ACT- Wazalendo's procession from the port of Malindi

Othman, who is also Zanzibar’s First Vice President, declared that the upcoming polls mark a defining moment to unseat the ruling CCM and “restore the dignity and rights” of Zanzibaris.

“We are not entering this race for titles, but to solve the pressing challenges facing Tanzanians — challenges that only ACT-Wazalendo, with its best-in-class candidates, can address,” Mpina told cheering supporters.

From defector to flagbearer

Mpina, a recent defector from CCM, said his presidential nomination was no accident, describing himself as a leader “rooted in the people’s cause.”

“My only interest has always been to fight for our nation until we achieve the development all Tanzanians deserve,” he said. “If you elect me president, you will have a leader who will never betray that mission.”

He praised his running mate, veteran politician Fatma Abdulhabib Ferej, as a “hard worker” who would be “an outstanding leader” if she joins him at State House.

Turning to Othman, Mpina said his colleague’s patriotism and work ethic made him worthy of being President of Zanzibar — “not just Vice President” — and urged islanders to rally behind him.

‘A reception beyond expectations’

The Michenzani rally doubled as the pair’s official public introduction following their endorsement at the party’s general congress on August 6, 2025.

“The reception you’ve given us has humbled me,” Mpina said. “Everywhere I look, I see massive crowds. This proves Zanzibar loves ACT-Wazalendo, that we have excellent candidates, and that Othman is widely embraced.”

Othman told supporters the election is not simply about putting ACT-Wazalendo in power, but about reclaiming what he described as lost sovereignty.

“We are going to restore the dignity of the people of Zanzibar. This journey will be tough, but we must succeed,” he said.

Party leaders confident of victory

ACT-Wazalendo Secretary-General Ado Shaibu said the rally turnout signaled strong prospects for victory in both Union and Zanzibar polls.

At the party’s Dar es Salaam congress, Mpina secured 559 votes (92.3 percent) against rival Aaron Kalikawe’s 46, while Othman, unopposed, won 606 “Yes” votes — 99.5 percent of ballots cast.

“These are the leaders who will remove CCM from power — from Zanzibar to mainland Tanzania,” Ado told the crowd.

ACT-Wazalendo leader Dorothy Semu thanked supporters for their overwhelming presence and urged the electoral commissions to guarantee a free and fair vote.

“ACT-Wazalendo stands shoulder to shoulder with the people,” she said. “Today’s turnout shows we are ready.”

Ferej, meanwhile, said 2025 would be “a year of change” and described Mpina as “the voice of the voiceless” and a staunch anti-corruption campaigner.

“Please trust this team — it will not let you down,” she said, pledging to campaign “constituency by constituency” across the country.

She also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) to ensure all parties compete on a level playing field in October.