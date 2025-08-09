Simba SC brace for tricky CAF Champions League clash with Botswana’s Gaborone United

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland Premier League giants, Simba SC, will face a challenging start to their 2025/26 CAF Champions League campaign when they meet Gaborone United Sporting Club of Botswana in the preliminary round.

The first leg will be played on September 19, 2025, at the Gaborone United Stadium, a compact but lively ground with a capacity of 5,000.

Gaborone United, one of Botswana’s most successful clubs, come into the competition with a decorated domestic history.

Founded in 1967, they have been crowned Botswana Premier League champions eight times, claimed nine Botswana FA Challenge Cup titles, and lifted the Botswana Independence Cup on eight occasions.

Their long-standing pedigree in local football makes them a formidable opponent for Simba, especially on their home turf.

On the continental stage, Gaborone United have made several appearances, though without deep runs. In the CAF Champions League, they first appeared in 2010, reaching the second round, before exiting in the preliminary round during the 2022/2023 season.

They also participated twice in the former African Cup of Champions Clubs — in 1987 and 1991 — bowing out in the preliminary round both times.

In other CAF competitions, Gaborone United have featured in the CAF Confederation Cup once, in 2010, where they reached the Second Round of 16.

They have also played in the now-defunct CAF Cup twice: in 1994, exiting in the first round, and in 1998, withdrawing in the first round. While their continental track record may not be glittering, their regular appearances demonstrate experience at the highest level of African club football.

Domestically, the club had an outstanding 2024/25 season, clinching the Botswana Premier League title with 66 points from 30 matches.

They recorded 20 wins, six draws, and only four defeats, underlining their consistency and attacking strength. This dominant form will give them confidence as they prepare to host Simba in Gaborone.

For Simba SC, this match is more than just an opening fixture — it’s a test of early-season readiness. Known for their passionate fan base and high expectations, the Reds of Msimbazi will aim to secure a positive away result before hosting the second leg in Dar es Salaam. Head coach Fadlu Davids and his technical team will be aware of the need to balance attacking ambition with defensive discipline, especially against a side with the home advantage and a history of upsetting visiting teams.

The stakes are high. The winner of this tie will advance to face the victor between Simba Bhora of Zimbabwe and Nsingizini Hotspurs of Eswatini in the next round. This means an all-Southern African clash could be on the cards, further intensifying the competition’s regional rivalry.

While Simba SC will enter the tie as favorites based on their CAF experience and squad quality, Gaborone United’s domestic dominance and veteran status in Botswana football suggest that this will be anything but a walk in the park.