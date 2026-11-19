Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila has cautioned mineral traders against fraudulent transactions in Dar es Salaam, urging them to use the official mineral market to verify the authenticity of minerals before buying or selling.

Speaking at the Tanzania Mining and Investment Conference on November 19, 2026, Mr Chalamila said unsuspecting traders were losing money to fraudsters dealing in counterfeit minerals.

He cited an encounter with two people shortly before the meeting, one claiming to have sold silver and the other complaining about having purchased it, illustrating the extent of fraud in the mineral trade.

“Dar es Salaam has a serious problem with fraudsters who deceive people, particularly through the sale of fake minerals,” he said.

Mr Chalamila said the government had established a mineral market equipped with modern testing technology to verify the authenticity of minerals and provide traders with a secure and reliable environment for transactions.

He urged people already engaged in the mineral trade, as well as prospective investors, to use the facility rather than risk dealing with unverified buyers and sellers.

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila

Beyond addressing fraud, Mr Chalamila said Dar es Salaam was well positioned to become a major hub for mineral trading, processing and value addition, despite not being among Tanzania's leading mineral-producing regions.

He said the region's transport infrastructure, technological capabilities and industrial base offered significant opportunities for processing minerals sourced from across the country.

“The Port of Dar es Salaam and Julius Nyerere International Airport give investors an advantage in transporting mineral products to international markets,” he said.

He added that investment in mineral processing and value addition would stimulate economic activity and create employment opportunities.

Mr Chalamila assured investors of the regional government's support, citing Dar es Salaam's infrastructure and peaceful environment as key advantages for businesses in the mining sector.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy and Minerals, Subira Mgalu, said revenue from the mining sector had risen from Sh346 billion in the 2018/19 financial year to Sh1.39 trillion in 2025/26.

She said the increase demonstrated the sector's growing contribution to the national economy, with the value of mineral exports also rising from $4.12 billion in 2024 to $5 billion in 2025.

Ms Mgalu commended the Sixth Phase Government for improving the investment climate but stressed the need to accelerate domestic mineral processing and refining to ensure Tanzanians derived greater benefits from the country's natural resources.

She said expanding local processing capacity would retain more economic value within the country, strengthen industrial development and generate employment.

“Mineral wealth should not be measured only by the amount extracted, but also by the industries established, the skills developed and the opportunities created for citizens,” she said.

Ms Mgalu said the committee would continue overseeing and advising the government on the implementation of mining policies, laws and budgets, with particular emphasis on small-scale miners, local investment, environmental protection and the interests of communities surrounding mining areas.